People who work in Mexican movies, television and other media rarely show a physical appearance and skin color similar to that of the majority of the country’s population.

The spark that ignited him was the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Mexicans used the networks to condemn what happened, but many reproached that it is not necessary to precisely look towards the northern neighbor to see signs of racism around.

And more considering that in Mexico itself, more than half of the population recognizes that he is insulted because of the color of his skin, according to the National Council to Prevent Discrimination.

“Whenever you talked about racism, in Mexico they told you: ‘No, there are no blacks here, there is racism in the United States.’ It is interesting to see how what happened with Floyd is evoking what is happening here, “he says. César Carrillo Trueba, Anthropologist author of the book “Racism in Mexico: a synthetic vision”.



.Thousands of Mexicans recalled that not only in the US There is also racism in his country, where the mixed and indigenous population is clearly the majority.

“Accusing the country of the north as racist is part of our nationalistic DNA that comes from the loss of half of Mexican territory. It’s like saying: ‘Yes, we lost it, but look how racist they are”, he agrees Emiko Saldívar Tanaka, Co-founder of the Collective to Eliminate Racism in Mexico (COPERA).

#MexicoRacista

One of the most heated conversations on this topic was the one initiated by the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who asked on Twitter when it would be no longer taboo to talk about racism in his country.

Cuando terminen de apoyar el tan necesario movimiento antirracista en Estados Unidos podemos hablar del racismo en México? ¿O ese tema seguirá siendo tabú? — Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) June 1, 2020

But it was the response of the also actor Mauricio Martínez who sparked controversy by denying that racism in Mexico and the United States. were comparable and make a simile between Benito Juárez and Barack Obama.

Benito Juárez fue presidente de México en 1858.

En EU no hubo un presidente de color sino hasta 2009, cuando Obama llegó al poder. Con eso tienes para darte cuenta que el tema del racismo aquí en EU es mucho más profundo.

No niego que Mexico sea racista. Pero no se compara. https://t.co/w2ffO0zIb1 — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) June 1, 2020

Hundreds of tweeters reproached Martínez that his vision was conditioned precisely by its white skin color.

During the following days, the hashtag # MéxicoRacista was one of the most used by those who wanted to show that the problem also exists in their country.

Many users even shared some of the situations in which they were discriminated against due to their skin color.

Cuando iba en segundo de secundaria le pregunté a Talía, la niña que me gritaba "asquerosa negra", por qué era tan grosera conmigo. "Porque me das asco, negra", contestó. Quería intentar hablar con ella y demostrarle que yo era chida "a pesar de mi color de piel" wow. — Berenice Andrade (@MelcochaBarata) June 2, 2020

Mi abuela se apenaba d su lengua.Era veracruzana y sabía hablar náhuatl.Lengua materna y q tuvo q ocultar para evitar q le dijeran india (ya tenía q cargar con el estigma d analfabetismo y ser madre soltera y etc)

Q no hay racismo en México?quien lo dice no vive aquí — joanofarc (@joanolvera) June 2, 2020

¿la diferencia entre estás dos niñas? danni de 11 lloraba porque era morena y la molestaban en la escuela por eso danni de 22 se dio cuenta de que su color de piel cuenta la historia de su cultura, que es hermoso y que se puede sentir orgullosa me tomo 15 años#MexicoRacista pic.twitter.com/XJ6JqzfxUK — { 𝖉 } STREAM JACKBOOT JUMP (@danniburgh) June 3, 2020

And although experts affirm that the debate on racism has opened in Mexico in recent years, it still tends to be an issue that is invisible by the resistance of the population to accept it.

“People tell you no, it is not racist. On the other hand, someone who accepts that he is the object of racism is accepting that he has an Indian face. And he doesn’t want that either. So there is racism on both sides, ”summarizes Carrillo Trueba.

“So it is a problem that is not solved, because it is not discussed.”, he tells BBC Mundo

“Whitening and improvement”

The expert points to the widespread desire to “want to be clearer, more European, more beautiful according to that idea of ​​implicit aesthetic beauty” in a society, paradoxically, eminently mestizo like the Mexican.

“It is something that has generated very tremendous racism where it is valuable to have fair skin, to have a certain ancestry and where the black population has been directly eliminated” from the country’s representation.

This “assimilation racism” is a process of “whitening and improvement” that is clearly marked, as in all of Latin America, by the position of power and privileges of the Portuguese and Spanish during the colony, recalls Monica Moreno Figueroa, also co-founder of COPERA.

Although in the case of Mexico, its independence in the 19th century did nothing but intensify the importance of the “fittest and superior” races.

“Since then, skin color has been given much more value than during the colony itself, in which blood purity was more important, a very Golden Age idea. But, after independence, I know wanted further show European family ancestry ”, Carrillo Trueba stresses.



.There is a desire among many Mexicans to “want to be clearer, more European” considering that this is a great value, criticizes Carrillo Trueba.

But is there something that differentiates Mexican racism from that which currently exists in the rest of Latin America?

According to Carrillo Trueba, “here it has to do with that difficulty of accepting oneself, of denying and seeing oneself differently. That is a very characteristic feature of Mexican racism. “

As an example, he cites the tendency of people to always identify with a lighter skin color than they really have, as when in national discrimination surveys people are asked to choose their own among eleven types of shades, from one of chocolate color to another rosacea.



ENADIS 2017In the 2017 National Survey on Discrimination in Mexico, 59.2% identified with an intermediate shade and 29.4% said they had a lighter skin tone.

It does not seem surprising when one considers that, centuries after its independence, the direct relationship between skin color and well-being in Mexico continues being a fact.

All the surveys point out that the clearer the tonality of the people, the greater the schooling, wealth, income and job opportunities.

“This also prevents solidarity (within the ethnic group), because obviously I will try to get as far away as possible from that nucleus for which they discriminate against me, and I will not recognize myself as such,” adds Saldivar Tanaka, professor of Anthropology at the University of California in Santa Barbara.

From micro-racism to macro-racism

The experts consulted alert, like many Mexicans these days on social networks, to how normalized and internalized racism is in Mexican society in all areas and even in everyday expressions.

Phrases like “You are going to improve the breed” (which can be heard when there is a marriage to someone with lighter skin) or the question of “And how did it come out?” about a newborn they realize it.

“It’s like they’re waiting to see if it comes out Hernán Cortés’ gene with the baby. Let’s see if it is lucky that your son is ‘güerito’ (white skinned) because they understand that this is to improve, ”Moreno Figueroa tells BBC Mundo.

Desde estas actitudes, discretas, no estridentes ni dramáticas como el asesinato se materializa el racismo, se perpetúa, se reproduce, se normaliza y se invisibiliza.#MéxicoRacista pic.twitter.com/bx6NvITapt — Tenoch Huerta Mejía (@TenochHuerta) June 2, 2020

Despite the generality of these phrases, the also professor of sociology at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom warns of the danger of these everyday “micro-racisms” in terms of discrimination.

“It seems to be more manageable because it has the tendency to …‘ ah, but I’m telling you, ‘”he says.



.Multitude of studies point to a lighter skin color in Mexico helping to access better jobs.

Moreno Figueroa also remembers the usual discrimination when it comes to posting job offers asking for “good looks” in which, under that euphemism, they refer to “between whiter and finer features as that idea of ​​good, elegant … best”.

Another criticism that was repeated these days in networks was the scarce representation that the mestizo population has in advertising and the media, totally covered by white skinned Mexicans.

Solo se necesita ver la "diversidad" de los actores de las series mexicanas en Netflix para confirmar el #mexicoracista (y ni se hable de las telenovelas de tv azteca o televisa) pic.twitter.com/h1DxxYMVNb — Belleza de Cantina (@raul_vpr) June 3, 2020

“We have a minority that imposes clichés, stereotypes and values ​​on a majority, that assumes it due to an economic and social condition that does not allow them access to a series of things. And it internalizes it ”, confirms Carrillo Trueba.

And stresses that “That’s the terrible thing, that racism is internalized and then becomes a burden brought by the (mestizo) people who represent the majority of the country ”.



.In Mexico there are multiple micro-racisms that are seen on a daily basis.

Apart from acts of racism on a daily basis, experts also identify other “macro-racisms” present in Mexico.

According to Saldivar, the Mayan train project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is “the most visible example” currently in Mexico.

“It is an old-fashioned development project with dire environmental consequences. Let’s go on that line what is supposed to be better for life and for the country, and for this we force indigenous communities to lay down their territory, “he says.

“And we put that project of ‘improving ourselves’ before it is these peoples who pay the bill, with their land, their resources and their culture. They will pay the error and that is where we see the privilege ”on them.

Moreno Figueroa also influences this greater hierarchical value that society gives to those who have a certain skin color, who rules out that greater education is the only key to solving the prevailing racism in Mexico.

“It can help and contribute, but it is no longer the idea we had before racism was a matter of ignorance ”. People know and they do the same, “he says.

“Racism is simply a matter of privilege. It is a question of who has the advantage when there is this type of distribution of options, resources and opportunities ”, he concludes.

