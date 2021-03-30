How frequent is reinfection by coronavirus?

Study indicates more reinfections in people over 65 0:38

(CNN Spanish) – The reinfection of coronavirus is a scientifically proven fact. However, not all people who had the disease get sick a second time.

A study published in The Lancet found who are the most susceptible to covid-19 a second chance.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Today we will examine a study that answers two questions many people ask about the pandemic.

The first is about how much the first infection protects us from a second infection, that is, what is the possibility that we have of reinfecting ourselves after suffering the first infection.

The second is about who is more susceptible to a second infection.

Coronavirus reinfection: a fact proven by science

That some people can suffer a reinfection after having already had COVID-19 is already an accepted scientific reality.

As we saw in the August 25 episode – in which we described the first case of reinfection described in the medical literature – the diagnosis of reinfection is difficult because it is necessary to compare the genome of the two viruses that cause the disease, the one causing the disease. of the first episode, and the cause of the second. This comparison is often impossible because the first sample of the virus was not preserved.

It is for this reason, and because there has not been a follow-up of all the cases of covid-19 to know how many have been reinfected, it has been difficult to establish the true frequency of reinfections.

What a new study says

A recent Danish study, published in The Lancet on March 17, tries to answer that question by designing an investigation that had two parts.

In the first part, data from molecular tests performed on almost 4 million people (69% of the country’s population) during the first wave of the pandemic between March and May 2020 were analyzed.

In the second, they counted how many of those who were infected in the first wave, tested positive again in the second wave of the pandemic between September and December 2020.

The results of the study indicated that of the 11,068 people who had a positive test in the first wave, 72 reverted to tests positive during the second wave, calculating a reinfection percentage of 0.65%.

Who was most at risk of reinfection?

But what was a novel finding is that the researchers found that the risk of reinfection was not the same for all people, because in those people who were over 65, only 47% had protection against a repeat infection, while that, in younger people, their protection against a second infection was approximately 80%.

That difference, according to experts, is worrying because it indicates that -probably because the defense system is less responsive in older people- the first infection does not protect them enough from a second infection.

The authors conclude that it is very important that we all adhere to preventive measures, even if they have already had covid-19.

