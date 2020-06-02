The fans of Fluminense, in short, can feel the thrill of having striker Fred back in the club. The party for signing and the impact that the player can bring off the pitch, now, will need to be transformed into plans so that shirt 9 is decisive also when the ball rolls again. Before the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Flu had the second best attack among Serie A teams. The challenge will be to maintain performance now with the idol.

Fred left Fluminense in 2016 and returns with a contract until the middle of 2022 (Photo: Disclosure)

Offensive power was the main feature of Odair Hellmann’s group. Flu’s top scorer is Nenê, with nine goals. Marcos Paulo and Evanilson appear next, with five each. For the attack, either as a reference or from the sides, the coach still has as options Caio Paulista, Fernando Pacheco, Lucas Barcelos, Matheus Alessandro, Pablo Dyego, Wellington Silva, Felippe Cardoso and Matheus Pato.

Age is something that must be taken into account when analyzing the possibilities of Fluminense. It is still not possible to know in what physical condition Fred, aged 36, will return and whether he will need, for example, to be spared from time to time. Whether it’s easier games or longer trips. As much as the striker appears to be in great shape and is preparing himself physically, he has a history of injuries. The rotation can be beneficial to Evanilson, one of the highlights of this first part of the season and who can remain motivated if he continues to have opportunities.

Another important factor is the partners in the sector. Historically, the center forward performs better with faster athletes at his side. Odair has available in the cast names like Fernando Pacheco or Wellington Silva. Marcos Paulo, despite being young, is slower, but contributes with the technical part.

Versatile attack

The 32 goals scored by Fluminense in 15 games were made by 12 different players. Even with Nenê fired in the artillery, with nine goals, this variety shows that Tricolor has not been dependent on just one player. With Fred, that characteristic can change.

Average high age

Despite mixing the most experienced with the youngest, Fred’s arrival to join the team’s main player soon increases the team’s average age. Today, Fluminense has many athletes over 30 years old in the squad. Paulo Henrique Ganso, with 30, Nenê, 38, Matheus Ferraz, 35, Digão, 32, Henrique, 35, Egídio, 33, and Hudson, 32. Most of them are starting. Therefore, Odair will have the challenge of organizing this team and balancing quality without losing mobility.

Outside the four lines

THE THING! I had already exposed some benefits that Fred’s return can bring to Fluminense off the field. In a financially complicated year due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, shirt 9 can impact revenues. It is not yet possible to project gains at the box office, since games with a normal audience have not yet expected to resume, but the partner-fan has already been boosted.

Despite the high wages, even though there was a considerable reduction to make the return possible, Fred accepted to receive only two minimum monthly wages until the Brasileirão does not start. The fixed remuneration in normal months will be around R $ 400 thousand, in addition to other variables.

