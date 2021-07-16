How flowers fight global warming

Shutterstock / Olga Gavrilova ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/maUzidB4YK8IEl69KkMX5Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ilCgfCe8Jxien7fRRlwxVg–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/35e1d371135819b49adf4e43d735e520″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/maUzidB4YK8IEl69KkMX5Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ilCgfCe8Jxien7fRRlwxVg–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/35e1d371135819b49adf4e43d735e520″/>

We are all aware that one of the most effective ways to beat the heat is to wear light-colored clothing. We also know that asphalt is much hotter in the sun than sidewalk. This is because asphalt, or dark clothing, absorbs sunlight much better and converts it into heat. And it has to do with a property of objects called albedo.

Specifically, albedo is the amount of light reflected by an object in relation to the light that reaches it. Light objects, such as snow, have a high albedo and reflect light a lot. Dark objects, like charcoal, have a low albedo and absorb most of the light, turning it into heat.

Albedo, key to understanding global warming

It is obvious that the albedo of different parts of the Earth plays an essential role in global warming. The poles, with a very high albedo from icy surfaces, are being greatly affected by warming. This phenomenon is known as polar amplification. As the ice melts, the albedo decreases greatly and the absorption of sunlight increases, which in turn increases warming.

Exactly the same happens with plants. Vast regions of the planet are covered with vegetation. Depending on its more or less light color, its albedo, it also has a huge impact on the energy balance of the planet.

What not everyone knows is that the changes in the color of the vegetation cover, from green in spring to reds and yellows in autumn, represent a drastic change in the albedo of many regions of the planet. These changes also regulate warming and climate.

Surprisingly, the role of flowering and flowers, with their rich range of bright colors and their albedo very different from the green parts of plants, had not been studied so far in relation to global warming.

Flowers reflect light and lower the temperature

As a result of a scientific study in collaboration with American ecologists from the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory (Colorado, USA) we have recently published the first study in which it is shown that there is a relationship between the presence of flowers in a mountain terrain and the decrease significant of the soil temperature in the same terrain.

As seen in the figure, there is a significant difference in the amount of reflected sunlight when there are flowers (left) and when there are no flowers (right). This difference in reflected light made us suspect that there might be a “mirror” effect when the flowers were present. Thus, the presence of the flowers could refresh the surrounding terrain by reflecting the sunlight into space.

Difference in the albedo of the terrain where the study was carried out (Gothic, Colorado, USA). On the left, with flowers. On the right, no flowers. Photos taken in different years. Author provided

After three years of research, we verified that those lands that had plants but without flowers had a temperature up to 1.2ºC higher than those that did have flowers. This supports the idea that flowers reflect sunlight into space.

To make matters worse, when there were no flowers, this cooling effect was not present. Furthermore, the amount of moisture in the soil, essential for plants, was significantly lower in the absence of flowers.

Plants in hotter, flowerless soils did not show particularly striking water stress. But we think that this may be due to the fact that they have put in place a mechanism to compensate for the lower humidity in the soil. This is one of the lines of future research that we are already planning.

Differences in the albedo of different extensive crops. On the left, a field of sunflowers. On the right, soybean field. Author provided

Vicious circle: flowers, albedo and warm-up

These results, together with previous research by the North American group, point to the possible vicious circle that warming can lead to in the region. On the one hand, the average rise in temperatures in the study region causes flowering too early in the spring. At night, the temperatures are still very low, leading to the flowers freezing and dying. This decreases the rate of reproduction of the plants.

But at the same time, because there are no longer flowers during the spring and part of the summer, the temperature and the dryness of the soil increase. This can cause a second stress on the plants. In fact, plants show signs of drought stress. Loss of flowers can increase stress by lowering albedo.

Connection with global warming

The presence of the flowers decreases the amount of sunlight that is converted into heat. Given the novelty of the effect, it is necessary to continue studies to confirm its connection with global warming.

Based on these first results, it would be relevant to study the impact of flower albedo in other fields and situations. Research shows an effect of flower albedo at scales of 1-100 meters over periods of weeks to months. It remains to be seen whether flowers can have an impact on a larger scale.

What seems indisputable is that human activity can alter vegetation cover in many ways, including agriculture, the spread of invasive plant species, or climate change itself. For example, different types of crops have very different albedos. These are very relevant research areas for the future.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Alfonso Blázquez Castro has received funds from the European Commission, COFUND-Marie Curie Fellowships Program (AIAS-COFUND program, Grant 609033).

Amy Iler has received funding from the European Commission, COFUND-Marie Curie Fellowships Program (AIAS-COFUND program, Grant 609033)