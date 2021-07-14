How Ferrari’s experiments on the ground are paying off

Although they seemed to be making leaps and bounds in practice sessions, it wasn’t until the Austrian Grand Prix that both Carlos Sainz as Charles Leclerc They took advantage of this update in race conditions, and this seems to have helped them make solid progress in terms of pace.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at Ferrari’s flat bottom development over the course of the first nine races.

Ferrari SF21 floor detail.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari started the season with an aerodynamic solution similar to the one it tested in 2020, and one that originally fell under the new regulations.

This tapered edge was complemented by the usual fin that sits almost in line with the inner edge of the tire, a group of fins on the outer edge of the ground, and a sharp junction between them.

Midway between the front and rear axles, the team also mounted three “r” shaped vanes to help establish a flow structure ahead of the rear tire that would aid in manipulating airflow through and around. of the.

Ferrari SF21 floor.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

However, it didn’t take the team long to line up with the rest of the group as they became the seventh team on the grid to adopt the flat Z-shaped bottom cutout.

Ferrari also added a trim strip to the part in order to magnify the effect of this new shape adoption, leading to the removal of the three “r” shaped vanes as part of that new update.

Ferrari SF21 floor comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Later, Ferrari spent several races contrasting different solutions in front of the rear tire, with four to seven different fins used to help guide air through and around the tire and mitigate problems associated with tire blast *.

* Tire blast describes what happens when the tire deforms under load, and tire squashing causes the airflow to squirt laterally. This can reduce the effectiveness of the diffuser, as the air entering its path alters the ideal flow conditions that the equipment seeks.

New floor of the Ferrari SF21.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It was also evaluated whether the “r” blades that initially had the flat bottom could work in combination with the cutout of the Z-shaped piece, deciding on its return along with an additional six fin design ahead of the rear tire for the Gran Austrian Award.

Not only have Ferrari been keeping a close eye on the flat bottom in an effort to improve its performance, they have also tested and made different front and rear wing configurations that have also graced the SF21 throughout the first races of the season.

Ferrari SF21 rear wing comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As you can see, Ferrari has the rear wing main plane design in a low and high downforce configuration (top right), while it also has the option of a spoon shaped main plane (top left). ), which is used to maximize downforce without dramatically increasing drag.

You will also notice that, on the paraglider travel, Ferrari has modified the lower section of its endplate, eliminating the arrowhead section.

Ferrari SF21 front wing comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, on the front wing, the team has two different settings depending on how you want to relate the airflow cleaning performance to the level of downforce you need.

The upper part of the two wings in the photo offers a greater interior surface with the adjustable fins, while the outer section remains static regardless of the chosen angles of the other components.

