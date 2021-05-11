How feasible (and convenient) can be the private purchase of vaccines against covid-19?

Vaccination against COVID-19 advances against time in the world, by governments and public health entities: so far more than 1,150 million doses have been administered worldwide, according to monitoring by the University of Oxford.

While countries like Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States have managed to carry out mass vaccination campaigns that reach more than half of their population (even with the two doses required by most of the available vaccines), other nations are lagging behind.

In this scenario, and given the increase in infections, countries such as Indonesia, India and Pakistan, among others, have chosen to incorporate private companies to purchase vaccines, but controlled from government bodies.

And in Latin America, driven by shortages, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Mexico They are opening doors so that businesses and local governments can acquire the doses that are needed.

However, the option of private purchase is still very incipient and generates objections.

Various health experts have expressed concerns, not only about commercial issues associated with the purchase of vaccines, but also about the convenience of a private business model when dealing with this emergency large-scale public health system.

Help or hindrance?

The main objective of vaccines is “to save lives, and that objective is better financed by public funds,” says a document that PAHO shared with BBC Mundo.

“The countries have aligned themselves with the framework of values ​​and objectives of the World Health Organization and consider guaranteeing vaccination at no cost to the population ”, points out.

“The objective of the vaccine is currently its use as a public health measure. The first objective is to protect people who have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from covid-19 or dying from the disease, ”Ana Elena Chévez, regional adviser on immunizations for the agency, tells BBC Mundo.

“The plans of each country contemplate providing vaccination at no cost to people, and not just to those who can pay,” says PAHO. (Photo: Getty Images)

“That is why the use of vaccines by ‘out of pocket payment’ it can widen the inequalities that the pandemic has unfortunately highlighted so much in the region ”, adds the advisor, in her analysis of Latin America.

Given the shortage of vaccines, it is problematic “to think that an older adult cannot be vaccinated because they do not have access to the vaccine, and a young and healthy person who pays for it can have access”, compare Chévez.

Those who reject the idea of ​​“privatizing” the purchase of vaccines point out that the opening of a private market, instead of helping to achieve the goals of complete vaccination in the countries, would generate the opposite effect: individuals would enter to compete with the State as provider, which could even hamper the immunization campaign.

“The countries of Latin America do not have unlimited resources to, in addition to attending a public health emergency such as the pandemic at all levels, to lend resources to private so that they can apply the vaccines they acquired, ”Angela Uyén, a researcher specializing in infectious diseases and advisor to Doctors Without Borders, told BBC Mundo.

“The private sector needs nurses to administer the vaccines, places to store them, vaccination centers … and that will not come from anywhere other than the State, or in competition with it.”

The Mexican surgeon Xavier Tello adds a technical element.

“Many of those vaccines are still in phase III clinical trials. For this technical reason, without talking about whether it exists or not, there is not yet an established market as there is with other drugs approved for sale to the public ”, adds Tello in dialogue with BBC Mundo.

Logistics

Uyén points out that, in countries where proposals have been made for the implementation of a private vaccine market, companies and individuals already have a high participation in the provision of regular health services.

She and other specialists agree that perhaps the best way in which the private sector can help the immunization processes is by being part of the logistics chain.

Several experts have pointed out that the release of the patents would help increase vaccine production around the world. (Photo: Getty Images)

“The best example of this is the United States, where all vaccines have been provided by the government but have had the support of clinics, pharmacies and private entities that have been part of the massive campaign they have had,” says Uyén.

However, their intervention should not change the model or current priorities, experts say.

“The plans of each country contemplate providing vaccination at no cost to people, it should never be only for those who can pay,” says Chévez.

“The ministries of health have the necessary personnel, logistics and cold chain to implement universal vaccination. The private sector could contribute in solidarity ”, adds the PAHO representative.

Delay in the Covax program

The problem that most countries face is the global shortage of doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

In Latin America there are several governments that have announced delays in official plans due to lack of doses, including Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Ecuador, where supplies have barely been enough to vaccinate between 3% and 14% of their populations with at least one dose.

To which is added the delay in deliveries by the Covax program, which sought, through a solidarity plan, to guarantee equitable access to vaccines to all countries, especially those with lower incomes.

In Latin America, many governments had developed their vaccination plans based on these doses.

“I think the problem has been the excessive acquisition of some countries, which has impacted on something as important as the Covax plan, ”says Ayén.

So far the main laboratories that produce the vaccine have refused to negotiate with individuals. (Photo: Getty Images)

So far, Covax has delivered nearly 40 million doses in 102 countries. And its goal is to reach 2 billion doses by the end of this year.

“That Covax is not working as it was thought it was going to work cannot accommodate the entry of a private market,” the analyst notes.

Initiatives in the region

With a critical situation due to the cases of COVID-19 in Colombia – about 17,000 new infections and 400 deaths daily – the government of President Iván Duque decided to open the acquisition of vaccines to private companies on April 21.

The announcements came before the massive protests that have rocked the country in recent days and that they have left at least 24 dead people.

“You can only buy vaccines that have authorization from Invima (Institute for the Surveillance of Medicines of the country) for emergency use,” said the president.

Although the decree allows the importation of vaccines, does not allow its sale.

“They can only be acquired (by private parties) for free application to population groups previously defined and approved by the Ministry of Health,” says the decree.

According to the Colombian government, the idea is to allow companies to facilitate the vaccination of their employees in a more direct way.

Currently in Colombia the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna and Sinovac vaccines are being applied.

It was already publicly known that pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Sinovac They have refused to do business with private companies there, while details of negotiations with the other three laboratories have not been disclosed.

The truth is that the Covax program has not met all of the goals that it had set for delivery of doses. (Photo: Getty Images)

The obstacles seen in Colombia have already been registered before in other countries: although the regulations allow the importation of vaccines, private companies are unable to reach agreements with pharmaceutical companies.

Earlier this year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro authorized a conglomerate of private clinics called ACBVAC to look in particular for vaccines to fight against the incessant increase in cases in the South American giant.

However, pharmaceuticals Vaccine producers insisted that they only negotiated with governments.

“I think that in the future there will certainly be a private market, but now the conditions are not in place for something like this to happen,” says Tello.

Peru is added to the case of Brazil and Colombia, which this week approved legislation that enables the acquisition of vaccines by private parties and regional governments.

In Mexico, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He was also open to the possibility, although at the moment there is no official decision in this regard, and the same occurs in other countries such as Ecuador and Argentina (where the possibility was raised in Congress).

Analysts point out that governments are in charge of guaranteeing the success of massive vaccination plans. (Photo: Getty Images)

“If there are companies that want to buy the vaccine abroad, we have no impediment to sell the vaccine,” said López Obrador and left the game open for the questioned private market to become a reality in his country.

Analysts do not rule out that in the future, once the vaccines have completed phase III research and the situation of the pandemic has improved ostensibly, that there may be a sale to individuals of the covid-19 vaccine.

But now, they agree, the priority must be public health.

