How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

After Amal’s co-counsel was stabbed in the head in the Maldives, the new parents had a talk about taking precautions. As Amal was preparing for a trip to Azerbaijan, George, a longtime activist dedicated to stopping human rights atrocities in the Darfur region of Sudan, floated an agreement: “I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, let’s make a deal: I won’t go to South Sudan and you don’t go to Azerbaijan. How is that? ‘ And she said, ‘For now, fine.’ “

The duo have plenty of impact even without leaving their home bases in America, England and Italy. (“As soon as the children go to school, it’ll be necessary to choose where to settle,” he told Paris Match of rotating between their three homes. “In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules. “)

The star, who joked to The Sunday Times he sold his tequila company “for a billion f – king dollars,” has always been generous. Exactly one year before his Italian vows, he gifted 14 guys who supported him during his early acting days with $ 1 million each, pal Gerber revealed on MSNBC’s Headliners.