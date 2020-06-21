110 days after the first positive case of coronavirus in Argentina, our country exceeded 1,000 deaths. This morning’s part of the Ministry of Health of the Nation confirmed that the total number of deceased as a result of Covid, reached 1,000 deaths, while the total contagions add up to 41,204.

The first positive case was identified on March 3 and the first death occurred on March 7 of that month. It was a 64-year-old man who had traveled to France and was admitted to the Argerich Hospital. The number of deaths announced today is equivalent to an average of nine deaths per day.

The number of daily deaths began to increase progressively in parallel with the growth in the number of infections. On April 28, there were 10 deaths in a single day. From that date to June 3, the average number of daily deaths remained at ten. But the next day, on June 4, 25 deaths were recorded in a single day and, from that date to today, the average has been 23 deaths per day. Yesterday however, the number dropped to 12 and this morning 8 new deaths were announced.

Taking into account the strict quarantine established by the national government on March 20, the total closure of borders and the suspension of flights, the 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 occurred much later than in other countries. As an example, Brazil spent the first 1,000 deaths 41 days after the first detected case. Italy, exceeded 1,000 deaths in just 42 days; Spain in 48 days from the detection of the first case; Germany at 65; Mexico at 55; and Chile in 89 days.

In worldwide, coronavirus fatalities number 464,883 and accumulated contagions to 8,814,243.

The dead by province

In Argentina, the highest number of deaths, in absolute numbers, is recorded by the province of Buenos Aires, with 446 deceased, and the City of Buenos Aires, with 366. Between both jurisdictions, 81% of the deceased are concentrated. They are followed by Chaco with 84, Córdoba with 35 and Río Negro with 32.

Among the total of deceased in Argentina, there are two foreigners, residents in the country: one of Bolivian nationality and another born in Chile

At the national level, in terms of lethality, -percentage of deaths in relation to confirmed-, the worst indicator is the province of La Rioja, with 12.50% and followed by Tucumán (8.62%), Jujuy (7.69%), Mendoza (7, 09%), Córdoba (6.34%), Chaco (5.49) and Misiones (5.26%). The case fatality rate in the province of Buenos Aires is 2.4% and that of CABA 2%.

Today, there are 10 provinces with confirmed cases but no deaths. Are the cases of Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Formosa, La Pampa, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero and Land of Fire.

Sex and age of the deceased

Those who died in the country due to coronaviruses are mostly males, 58%, an indicator that they are more likely to die of the disease. Deceased women represent 42% of cases.

The average age of the deceased in the country is 72 years, which reflects the risk that the disease implies for the older group of the population. However, this calculation can be misleading since it does not represent the age range of the deceased.

If we analyze by age group, the one that concentrates the largest number of victims is the one that goes from 60 to 70 years old, representing 29%. 25% were between 70 and 80 years old; 23% between 80 and 90 years old; 12% between 50 and 60; 9% were over 90 years old; 6% were between 40 and 50; 3% between 30 and 40 years and 1% between 20 and 30 years.

Among the deceased, there were three under 14 years old. A 7-year-old girl, resident in San Vicente, province of Buenos Aires, who started with symptoms on April 8 and was diagnosed and hospitalized on May 14. He passed away on June 8.

The other two cases were of 14-year-old adolescents. One lived in the Presidency of La Plaza, Chaco, and when she started with symptoms, she was admitted on May 7. His diagnosis was confirmed on May 30 and he died the following day. The other adolescent was male, resident in La Plata, Buenos Aires province. He started with symptoms on June 4 and the next day he was admitted and on June 8, the test was positive. He passed away four days later without going through therapy.

While, six people who ended up dying with Covid were over 100 years old. Three had residence in the city of Buenos Aires and the other three cases in La Matanza, Tres de Febrero and Moreno, Buenos Aires province. Only one of these cases required a referral to the intensive care unit and in no case was mechanical respiratory assistance necessary,

Evolution of the disease

According to the data, 81% of the deceased required hospitalization. Of these, 45% had to be admitted to intensive care, according to the open-format database on the progression of Covid in Argentina, prepared by the National Ministry of Health, and analyzed by the Infobae Data Unit. . Of the total derivatives for therapy, only 287 required a respirator (30%).

On this basis, the hospitalization times, provenance, referral to intensive care, use of respirators, among other indicators, of all those who died in the country from February 11 to date are detailed. It is a downloadable record containing almost 6 million cells.

There are 164 cases of people killed with Covid in which no date of admission to a public or private hospital is recorded in the database of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, so it is estimated that they died in their homes.

If you analyze the time between diagnosis and date of death, on average, 7 days passed. In only 13 cases, death occurred more than 35 days after the disease was detected. In 96 other cases, the positive Covid diagnosis was post mortem.

In 102 cases, the diagnosis was post morten and in another 100 cases he died the same day that he was diagnosed.

The longest time between diagnosis and death was 56 days.. This was the case of a woman in Córdoba, who was diagnosed on April 5, two days later she entered therapy and died on May 31.

Regarding those who were hospitalized, 54% were referred to public hospitals, while 46% to private hospitals.

Argentina in relation to other countries

Argentina has a 2.61% case fatality rate, far from 12% in Mexico, 8.26% in Ecuador and 4.86% in Brazil, which lead the ranking of this indicator in Latin America.

With this indicator, our country is located in position 91 in relation to a set of 190 countries studied. The highest values ​​in case fatality rate are held by Yemen (27.05%); France (18.70%); Belgium (16.05%); Italy (14.48%) and the United Kingdom (14.09%).

On the other hand, if the mortality rate (killed by Covid-19 in relation to the population), in our country that indicator is 21 deaths per million inhabitants.

In the region, the country with the highest mortality rate is Ecuador with 227, followed by Brazil with 222, Peru with 220, Chile with 189, Mexico with 148, Panama with 109, Bolivia with 58, and Colombia with 37 deaths from coronavirus due to million inhabitants. Below Argentina, only Uruguay, Paraguay, Costa Rica and Venezuela are located, the latter with a striking rate of 1 death per million inhabitants.

In the global ranking, Argentina is in 36th place. In other countries the values ​​are ostensibly higher. For example, Belgium has a Covid death rate of 845; United Kingdom 632; Spain 578; Italy 571; Sweden 494, France 441 and the United States 360.

How the information was processed

The data on Covid 19 was downloaded from the open data repository of the National Ministry of Health. This dataset is updated daily at 8:00 p.m. with a cut at 5:45 p.m. of everyday.

The information was obtained in CSV format (for its acronym in English, comma separated values), so we proceeded to structure it in columns using Google Sheets.

Cases were selected as confirmed, deceased and ordered by increasing date.

To download the spreadsheet we used in the production of this article, follow this link.