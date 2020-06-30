Asteroid Apollo 441987 (2010 NY65) will approach Earth on Wednesday June 24 at 08:43. (Spanish peninsular time) and is considered potentially dangerous by NASA. Despite this, the US organization has completely ruled out the risk of impact. Despite the possibility of shock being ruled out, They have caught the attention of the society that, in times of coronavirus, has found a theme of leisure on the asteroid.

How much will Earth’s asteroid spend?

Apollo 441987 is expected to approach a distance of 3.7 million km from our planet, which is ten times the distance between the Moon and the ‘Blue Planet’. The smallest distance the asteroid has passed relative to Earth was in 2018, when it passed approximately 2.7 million km from us.

The “space stone” has an estimated size between 140 and 310 meters and NASA classifies it as a “potentially dangerous” asteroid since it has an absolute magnitude (measure of intrinsic brightness) of 21.5 and is capable of approaching about 0.017 astronomical units on Earth. Furthermore, the celestial body will approach at a relative speed of 12.88 kilometers per second.

Asteroids that have passed closest to Earth

This will be, according to NASA, the asteroid that will pass close to Earth ARECIBO OBSERVATORY / NASA / NSF HAN .

The astronomical objects that pass closest to Earth are the NEA, English acronym for near-Earth asteroid, they are characterized by having a trajectory that makes them approach less than 1.3 ua from the Sun and less than 0.3 ua from Earth. An astronomical unit (ua) is a unit of length equivalent to 149,597,870,700 meters, the average distance between Earth and the Sun.

The latest highlights they have happened in the last fifteen years. On January 29, 2008, the 2007 asteroid TU passed 5553,512 km from Earth, on January 27, 2012 2012 BX stayed 66,262 kilometers from the planet and, just three years ago, asteroid 2017 AG passed 192,316 kilometers from Earth.

In addition, in February 2014 the asteroid 2000 EM26 passed about 20,000 kilometers from Earth and at a speed of 12.37 km per second and in February 2012 the DA14 passed 27,000 kilometers from Earth and at a speed of 11.23 km per second.