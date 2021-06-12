How far is Fujimori willing to go

The right-wing candidate for the presidency of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, greets her supporters after voting on June 6, 2021. (Photo: GIAN MASKO via . via .)

A feeling of discomfort, nervousness and exhaustion runs through Peru since last Sunday. On June 6, the second electoral round was held and this Thursday the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) announced that it had processed 100% of the minutes, according to which Pedro Castillo obtained 50.17% of the votes and Keiko Fujimori , 49.82%.

Although they are barely separated by 60,000 votes, they are already 20,000 more than the advantage with which Pedro Pablo Kuczynski beat Fujimori in 2016. But this time it is different. If five years ago there were 29 appeals for the annulment of polling stations – which finally did not alter the result -, this week Fujimori’s party, Fuerza Popular, has requested the annulment of 802 polling stations for “irregularities”, which is asking that about 200,000 votes are thrown out.

The president of the National Jury of Elections (JNE) of Peru, Jorge Salas, described this situation as “extraordinary”, and could not say how long it will take the Jury to review all these votes. National and international organizations ruled out the possibility of fraud from the beginning. Meanwhile, the population waits in suspense, some already with little hope that Fujimori can turn the score around, others eager to celebrate Castillo’s victory, and fearful that Fujimori and its followers will try to break the board.

This Friday, it was discovered by surprise that the JNE had extended the deadline for submitting these requests until 8:00 p.m. on Friday — thus favoring Fuerza Popular—, when it originally ended two days earlier. Hours later, the president of the Jury announced that they were repealing this measure, and would not accept requests for annulment beyond those presented on Wednesday before eight o’clock …

