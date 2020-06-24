One of the best scenarios with which both companies and the general public could find themselves to leave behind the problem caused by the coronavirus pandemic is the vaccine for this disease. In a way, this would imply loosening the safety and hygiene restrictions and the people who get vaccinated may have more confidence to go out and resume various activities that represent a benefit for business.

In this sense, for many it is crucial to consider how the race progresses to find this solution. Although the WHO itself estimates that a vaccine would take between 12 to 18 months to arrive in the best case, as we have previously reported, there are several pharmaceutical companies that are working on their vaccines, registered interesting advances as the Time making estimates that represent hope for many, for example, recently Pfizer estimated that its version of the vaccine for Covid-19 would arrive in October.

Regarding this topic, in the graph of this day we decided to take a look at the point where the race is to stop the spread of the disease. To do this, we return to the data shared by COVIDVax.news, which was registered until June 22, 2020.

As can be seen from the information, there are currently at least 38 institutions in the process of developing preclinical tests, a stage in the development of vaccines where it must be demonstrated that they are safe and that they work in animal organisms to proceed with the clinical study. , which is divided into various phases.

Regarding the mentioned phases, 14 institutions are already in Phase I, that is, (as shared by the BBC) they are testing the vaccine in groups of 20 to 100 healthy individuals to confirm that it does not pose a threat to health.

On the other hand, 8 institutions are in Phase II, that is, they are carrying out tests on a larger scale with several hundred people to evaluate the short-term side effects and see how the immune system reacts to the vaccine.

There is only one institution in Phase III, which is already working on large-scale tests with several thousand participants. This fas is where it is seen how people who were vaccinated evolve with respect to those who were not. Statistical data is also collected here about the effectiveness and how safe the vaccine is.

Finally, it is worth noting that 2 institutions are already in the vaccination registration and production stage. According to Statista, one of them is the University of Oxford, which estimates that the final product, the Covid-19 vaccine, will be ready in October.

