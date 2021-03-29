How Fake News on Immigration and COVID-19 Affects Latinos on Social Media (Podcast)



False information proliferates on social media.

Photo: Dan Kitwood / / Getty Images

On social networks, such as Facebook, different groups publish false information that affects people’s daily lives, especially in times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and on immigration issues.

Jessica cobian, Senior Campaign Manager at the Center for American Progress, explains to Daniel Parra, from City without Limits, now Jesus Garcia, From El Diario, the different ways in the Latino communities in the United States are misinformed by different groups.

What are the issues with which Hispanics are most misinformed? Why do some social networks, like Facebook, keep the information despite being clearly false? What does the campaign of the CAP and journalists’ organizations that ask to control the veracity in social networks consist of? Can a person help against this problem?

Hear the podcast on Spotify or click on the following link.