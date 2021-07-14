How F1 team photos caught the attention of Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time F1 world champion is clear that he wants his conclusions, as well as his recommendations, to be taken into account at all levels to improve the representation of black people in the motorsports industry.

Hamilton did not truly realize the current situation, where only one percent of F1 employees are of color, just 18 months ago, when he was celebrating his sixth title.

In late 2019, Hamilton took a look at team photos at the end of the season and was amazed at how few black people showed up working in the pitlane.

After being a pioneer in becoming the first black driver in F1, it was hard to believe that his presence had not opened the doors for others to follow him in the championship.

“Being the first driver of color in F1, growing up in motorsports, I would often look around and wonder why I was one of the few people of color,” he said.

“And not just the drivers, I’d say it’s more about the great job opportunities out there, from mechanics to engineers to marketing and accounting.”

“As the years went by, as I became more successful, I thought that just being there, succeeding, and leading the way, it would open more doors for black talent.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1, 2nd place and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, winner, on the podium.

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“But, at the end of 2019, after Abu Dhabi, I remember looking at the photos of the team and it was a real shock to zoom in, how little progress had been made in making the championship more inclusive. Then I knew I had to do more, and that’s where the idea for the Hamilton Commission came from. “

The Hamilton Commission report has taken 10 months and involved a wide range of experts from motorsport, education and industry. It will now be made available to all motorsports teams, as well as stakeholders at all levels, including F1, to try to make changes.

The CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, has already hinted that he will take action imminently, and Hamilton himself is keen to carry the message forward with his foundation and a joint initiative with the Mercedes team.

“There are many more things to come throughout the month, this is just the beginning,” he said. “And I mean I couldn’t be more excited. Now is the time to change. I guess what will make me most proud at the end of my career, or even beyond, will be looking back at the UK motorsport industry. , in five, ten or fifteen years, and see it as more representative of our society. “

Speaking with Hamilton, it is intuited that the work of the Hamilton Commission has served him as much to understand where the industry has gone wrong as the companies directly involved.

“Especially since I joined Mercedes, I remember always asking this question: ‘Why isn’t there a lot of diversity in the team?’ I remember there wasn’t a solid answer. I didn’t think it was right. The answer was that there wasn’t enough. people trying to get into engineering. I think the reason we went ahead with this was that we tried to figure out what those barriers were [de entrada]”.

Toto Wolff, Team principal Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Daimler AG

“So that’s where it really starts. By learning and understanding we can fix the problem.”

“I think it was seen last year, when in F1 there were a lot of people talking: end racism, for example, that F1 did. And you heard, for example, Jean Todt y a Chase [Carey] say they were going to contribute a million for diversity and inclusion. “

“But if you don’t know what the problem is, you can’t fix it. So it was an incredible journey and a learning process for all of us.”

However, this is not a problem that can be solved overnight. Encouraging more black students to take STEM courses, and to get the best grades, is a long-term project that affects the education system in general.

Similarly, changing some attitudes within motorsports itself is not an overnight thing, especially when it comes to eliminating racism. Because the Commission’s conclusions have revealed some unpleasant elements.

“The stories of the engineers and engineering students we spoke to brought us back to some of their experiences in motorsport engineering,” said Rhys Morgan, director of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

“There were micro-attacks, and also outright racism, racist comments that they lived with and that were considered jokes, but it was horrible racism.”

Hamilton claims that the racist insults directed this week at English footballers following their defeat in the Euro 2020 final have highlighted just how much the situation must change.

“We saw after yesterday the racial abuse with soccer players that was devastating. It shows that as a nation, we still have a long, long way to go.”

“In my personal opinion, this is a consequence of education. Growing up in a system in which it is not taught where we come from.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I think it is an educational matter and something that needs to change within the curriculum. I am very proud that people are speaking today, that they are more sincere. We also need more support from social media platforms, they definitely have to do more. “.

“We already had a blackout [en redes sociales] at the beginning of the year, but it is not enough. We have to stop the abuses that occur on the Internet. This committee undoubtedly highlights one of the areas in which we can improve. And I hope it starts a domino effect with more changes going forward. “

Hamilton is very excited about the Commission’s work and sees the opportunity to change the industry that has given him so much.

The Englishman, who will likely end his F1 career with all the records, is setting himself a goal to enhance diversity which will ultimately reward him as much for decades to come as looking at his trophies.

“For years they asked me: what do you want your legacy to be?” “I remember not thinking much about it.”

“I think when I was younger it was to be an F1 driver, to be the best possible, to be considered one of the best F1 drivers. But over time I have been successful and the joy that success brings has generally been short-lived.”

“The universe works in mysterious ways, and at the end of 2019, I came up with the idea for the Commission. We had started working on it, and then the whole George thing happened. [Floyd] and that move, and coincidentally coincided with what we were already starting to do. So, I really felt like I had discovered my purpose. “

“For me, now in my life, I would like to be remembered for much, much more than just winning championships, which of course is an amazing thing in and of itself, and for really helping people and helping change the industry and points of achievement. sight”.

“We are all the same. We all believe in the same thing and there is no reason why [la F1] not as diverse as the world around us. “

“So if I am able to change things in any way, and all it takes is a small change in the needle [de la dirección], in a large area that can be the size of a continent, it could be huge. So that’s what I’m working on. “

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, George Russell, Williams Racing, and other drivers.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images