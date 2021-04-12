How Ethereum Gas Rates Could Be In A Lasting Downtrend

Compartir

The anonymous developer of the Mist protocol, Stephane, has sparked a debate about the possibility of a reduction in Ethereum gas rates. Etherscan data points to a reduction in the average price of gas since it skyrocketed in mid-2020.

Source: Etherscan

Although the reduction seems subtle now, Stephane has predicted that gasoline prices will fall below 20 by the end of 2021. The developer wrote via Twitter:

Overheard from a major mining group: “Flashbots are the cause of recent low gas prices when merchants shut down their PGA bots.”

As stated above, the reduction could come from the broader use of Flashbots, an organization that advocates for a transparent Miner Extractable Value (MEV) ecosystem. In contrast, Public has auction bots (PGAs), a way of executing transactions on the network that could become less usable.

Flashbots are positive for the reduction in the price of gas. PGA bots have the opposite result. Stephane said:

With the 58% + hashrate now enabled in flashbots, it appears that we are crossing the threshold where PGA bots can no longer compete. PGA bots are almost always beaten by flashbots.

In July, Hard Fork London is set to integrate EIP-1559 and change Ethereum’s fee model by creating a “burn fee” and a “tip fee.” The latter will go to the miners. The proposal has generated great controversy and resistance in this sector.

They claim that their profits will suffer a severe blow, MEV and Flashbots seem an alternative that can benefit all actors in the ecosystem. As data scientist Alex Svanevik shows in the graphic below, “The Flashbots effect” could be real and its positive impact could be felt across the entire blockchain.

Source: Alex Svanevik

What are Flashbots and their impact on Ethereum?

As mentioned, Flashbots is an organization that researches and develops ways to reduce the “negative externalities” and risks that come from MEV.

As developer Silto explained, one of the reasons why the price of Ethereum gas has risen is due to the “bidding war” between the PGA bots. These entities try to get “the same tx include first” on the Ethereum blockchain. The developer explained:

If multiple bots detect an arbitrage between groups, they will create the same tx, send it to the mempool, but then they will detect that other bots are also in it and start to increase the price of gas in their tx so that they are listed first, like in an auction . .

Bots benefit from arbitrage if profits stay below transaction cost. Miners, as the developer put it, get a “high fee” from this race. Flashbots data records earnings of more than $ 45.6 million in the last month.

However, Ethereum users suffer the consequences. Flashbots has created an alternative that uses the 0gwer gas price and infrastructure to support it:

Flashbots created an Eth node for miners, which not only watches the mempool like any other node, but also connects to a relay (a server) operated by Flashbots. This MEV-Relay is a kind of parallel channel that directly connects miners with bots that want their tx to be included.

ETH is trading at $ 2,152 with gains of 1.1% on the 24-hour chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, ETH has gains of 56.9% and 17.9% respectively.

ETH with small gains on the 24 hour chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview