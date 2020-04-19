J.M. SánchezFOLLOWMADRID

Without soccer, without basketball, without motorcycling. Neither do the Olympics. For more than one fan, enough to lose their minds. The pandemic of Covid-19 coronavirus it has suspended all international sports aspirations at a stroke. The confinement has forced the stadiums and courts to be closed until further notice. No mass facility, for health protection, must be open. And thousands of athletes, locked up; preparing mentally and physically for an uncertain return. In this situation, however, the «eSports»Or electronic sports resist the hurricane: they have managed to fill the competition gap with audiences that, in some cases, have tripled since the appearance of the coronavirus.

Due to their flexibility to adapt to restrictions and by their very nature, these video game competitions take place in a digital environment, which is predisposed to face the current reality. From home, protected, and with all the technical equipment available, dozens of professional and semi-professional players continue to develop their activities. Tournaments and competitions are still active despite the difficulties. The public response is being, according to experts consulted by this newspaper, very optimistic.

Something to which various solidarity tournaments such as the one organized by Ibai Llanos, well-known commentator (“caster”, in the slang of the sector). An event in which about 180,000 euros were raised in the fight against the pandemic and in which 19 footballers like Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid), Sergi Roberto (F.C.Barcelona) or Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), who was proclaimed winner at the controls of the console.

In the absence of domestic competition, these games of the video game “Fifa 20”, which recreates football on a virtual level, generated an audience of one million spectators, who did not miss the plays and goals from the Twitch platform. But there have also been other important events that have attempted to “normalize” eSports as a leisure alternative. Because in the absence of races, several MotoGP riders have faced each other … virtually from the official game. And there, without distinction, they participated from the world champion Marc Márquez, his brother Alex, the veteran Valentino Rossi or the young man Maverick Viñales, among others. They replicated the idea of ​​Formula 1, which took off a virtual world championship with official drivers from the grid as Max Verstappen, as well as other elite athletes of the likes of the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

And to show how elite professionals have become increasingly interested in generating multimedia content on the Internet, the example of Rubén García, player of the Osasuna F.C., who has even been making “streaming” broadcasts of his games. Contacted by ABC, the footballer makes it clear that due to the situation we are currently experiencing, I have approached the world of video games and social networks in a much more intense way. “In this last month of confinement, activities such as watching series and movies on digital platforms, creating content for social networks and, above all, playing electronic sports have intensified in my day to day. My customs have become, in a large majority, digital», He maintains.

In your opinion, you have noticed that the world of technology and eSports is very close to how you communicate. “I like him a lot to be able to be in a live show and to be able to interact with people, reply to messages and even play or compete against my followers. My direct contact with the fan and this continuous interaction creates positive synergies that motivate me daily to create new content or try new games.. The opportunity to expand my personal brand through the world of eSports It seems to me a great opportunity and at the same time a great challenge that surely with effort and work will have its great reward, this sector has tremendous growth and potential. ”

Competing in attention

The Professional Video Game League, one of the most important organizers, has had, despite the health crisis, an amazing development. Organizes, among other tournaments, the Orange Super League League of Legends, organized by the Mediapro group. The broadcast of the semifinals brought together more than 466,000 spectators, 51% more than the previous year. Scandalous figures that mark unprecedented success. The four matches of the playoff phase amassed almost 880,000 spectators. In the final, in which the professional club Vodafone Giants prevailed over Movistar Riders, other audience records were recorded with 238,000 viewers despite finishing after two in the morning. And the most interesting thing: it registered an average at 65 minutes per spectator, the highest average in its history. “From our three competitions, if we compare audiences, we have experienced a quite spectacular increase,” he explains by videoconference. Jordi Soler, CEO of the Professional Video Game League (LVP).

In strategy videogame tournaments «Clash Royale»Viewers increased 40% over last year, while that of«Counter-Strike: Global Offensive», Well-known title of war setting, 50%. “There is a good symbiosis, because it is something positive for everyone. It allows us to show that we are not weirdos, there are many people who like to watch electronic sports, “he adds.

Movistar Riders

“There have been days when the numbers are not to be believed. It is a very peculiar situation. There is a lot of offer that fragments the audience, but the figures are there. There is no other physical competition and eSports competitions continue thanks to the teams, which are involved, who suffer from the Covid-19 but are committed to a discipline of confinement that allows the sector to continue», Recognizes the director of the LVP. One of the doubts about the sector, which moved around a billion dollars last year, is if all the spectators who have come from rebound during the confinement will be added as a faithful public. “Honestly, I think part of the audience is going to stay because we have shown that it is part of their entertainment. The unknown is to know the percentage, “he values.

This “normalization” of the sector that has been sponsored by discovering that many elite athletes give him command of the console in his spare time will also have a new opportunity to demonstrate this weekend. It will be thanks to the so-called “Champlay solidarity”, an event of “Fifa 20” in which international soccer stars like Paulo Dybala (Juventus), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) or Sergio «Kun» Agüero (Manchester City), among others. Of course: all the experts agree that “it will take its toll” on the sector due to the suspension of physical events that are an important source of income.

For Fernando Piquer, CEO of Movistar Riders, one of the most important professional clubs in Spain, the increase in “eSports” audiences is a consequence of the momentum that the sector has taken in recent years. “It has grown up in circumstances that nobody wants to have, which is not the best environment at all, but it is true that at the same time the issue of connectivity and the environment of video games shows that it is a sport that continues to be active right now. While all traditional sports are no longer celebrated, this continues because of the remote and digital nature of the competitions, “he added in a telephone interview with ABC. “There are people who are starting to use digital platforms that they did not know to replace physical competitions. And also people who had a certain prejudice and demonstrating that it was a healthy and fun leisure».

For Rubén GarcíaThe current situation prevents practicing traditional team sports and in many cases neither individual disciplines, sports that in their competitive aspect are highly consumed by fans. “Electronic sports are very equal to the population and open their doors to everyone who wants to try to compete, and why not, win and be a future” star “in one of the titles of the competitive eSports. Entertainment is twenty-four hours seven days a week and it always makes content offers available, something that in other sectors does not exist of the same magnitude », he values.

The footballer also gives a key: “If something differentiates traditional and digital sports, it is interaction, is direct and continuous Between all, everyone can play and communicate with anyone. Imagine a child who can play “League of Legends” against a professional soccer player or who can challenge FIFA! All this makes people get closer to this world every day and I will not be less, “he stresses.

Opportunity for brands

“Traditional sport has gone online,” he adds. Pedro Ollero, Senior PR Specialist of the brand of peripherals for video games Razer. “Now, the natural thing is in the videogame competition, which has always been on the ground online and has been further enhanced,” he points out, who also believes that from now on “gaming and video consumption habits of people will be maintained who discovered it ».

RAZER

«The traditional sports fan who also enjoys gaming but who does not know eSports, through this confinement situation is discovering the digital way of his sports in digital competition. And not only because the game itself exists, but also because many of its favorite athletes are participating, “adds Ollero. However, another key slips in: «There is a transition from sport, the athlete and traditional audiences to the digital environment. Hence there will be a segment of the public that when the situation returns to normal will remain.

This increase in audience figures also represents a commercial opportunity for technology brands that develop accessories for the consumption of video games. “It is being a great opportunity through several channels: the first, there is more streaming and more products are sold such as webcams and microphones; the second, new audiences are also looking for these products to enjoy more of their new entertainment, ”he predicts.

