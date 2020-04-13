The debate between WhatsApp and Telegram, which seemed calm for some months now, has reopened as a result of a series of messages propagated by the political elite in which they cry out before the WhatsApp censorship. The reason, the creation by WhatsApp of a list of recommended verifiers among which are controversial media in the country.

This, together with the limitation by WhatsApp of the number of groups to which a message can be forwarded (something established worldwide), has caused censorship to be discussed. A statement that, on the other hand, does not make much sense if it is understood that WhatsApp uses a message encryption system that makes it not know what is being sent through its service. WhatsApp cannot see the inside of the packages it delivers and, therefore, speaking of censorship has no place here.

WhatsApp was encrypted in 2016

It took but finally it did. After many months of demands from its users, although what seemed clearly a worsening of the service compared to its competition, WhatsApp added end-to-end encryption in April 2016. Communications through the messaging app thus became encrypted, and the chosen system was one of the most powerful on the market.

WhatsApp started in 2016 to use encryption similar to Signal and other apps known for their level of security

WhatsApp decided to adopt in 2016 the encryption system used by Signal, a not so widespread messaging app but famous for its high level of security and privacy. To do this, the Facebook and WhatsApp development team collaborated with Open Whisper Systems to adapt their message encryption protocol to their application.

Thus, the new encryption implemented by WhatsApp was based on TexSecure, a service that creates a unique encryption key for each device that sends and receives a message, in addition to other additional layers. We are not even talking about a fixed key that can be decrypted at any given time, allowing messages to be read. Each message carried carries a unique and different encryption system than the previous one, and that makes the TextSecure system, and therefore WhatsApp, one of the safest in the world.

How WhatsApp end-to-end encryption works

WhatsApp itself explains how its encryption system works in the platform’s documentation, and makes it clear that its system is based on the TextSecure used by Signal or RedPhone, among others. A system, as we said, of unique keys stored in each user’s mobile phoneTherefore, they are not found even on the platform’s servers, whose sole purpose is to receive messages with one hand and deliver them with the other.

WhatsApp’s encryption system employs up to three different public keys. One of them is used to identify the device, another one is automatically generated and signed using the first one, and the third key is created and destroyed with each message that we send through WhatsApp. In addition to these three keys, there are three other session keys– An administrator key, a chain key, and another message key.

WhatsApp does not store messages on its servers: it delivers encrypted messages through encrypted channels

With this system, the messages we send are encrypted on our mobile phone and already travel encrypted. Not only the messages, by the way, but also each attachment that we send to our contacts. Once they reach the receiver’s phone, they are decoded with the help of the public key, which travels with the message, and the different identifiers. Accompanying the entire process, WhatsApp uses the Noise Protocol Framework to create separate message transport channels that are also encrypted.

So that, WhatsApp does not know what is being sent through its platform. Hence, from the United Kingdom WhatsApp was accused of “allowing pedophiles or criminals to operate”, or that the FBI has spent years trying to get WhatsApp to drop its own encryption in order to intercept conversations between possible terrorists. And since WhatsApp does not know what we send, there is no point talking about censorship.

More information | WhatsApp