R $ 600 benefit for informals has already increased the president’s approval among the poorest, according to research. But a lack of a coordinated response to covid-19 is expected to reduce positive effects, experts estimate. Fifty million Brazilians received the first installment of emergency aid created during the covid-19 pandemic until last Saturday (05/09). And the number is expected to grow. At least eight million more people who have yet to receive payment are expected to be included in the coming days, according to the government, totaling 58 million people, or 28% of the country’s population.

Bolsonaro supporters in a pro-government act at Av. Paulista, on May 3, 2020

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The aid, aimed at self-employed workers, informal and without fixed income, will pay three installments of 600 reais per adult, three times the average amount disbursed by Bolsa Família, and the government and Congress are already discussing a possible extension of the benefit. Such a large income transfer, with a significant impact on the lives of the poorest, brings with it great potential for political and electoral effects.

The federal government, which initially proposed the amount of 200 reais and agreed to triple the amount after voting in the Chamber of Deputies, today celebrates each week the total number of beneficiaries. PT, Psol and Cidadania, in turn, presented proposals to extend the benefit.

Two recent opinion polls pointed out that the assessment of the Jair Bolsonaro government in the lower class, which benefited from emergency aid, registered a better trend than that seen in the middle and upper classes.

A survey by Datafolha carried out on April 27 found that among respondents with a family income of up to two minimum wages, 30% considered the Bolsonaro government to be excellent or good, above the 22% seen in the previous December survey. Among those earning five to ten minimum wages, the percentage of excellent and good fell from 44% to 33% in the period.

Another survey, from Ideia Big Data, carried out on April 28 and 29, showed an increase in the rejection of Bolsonaro in all classes in relation to the survey of the previous week, but to a lesser extent in classes D and E. Among the poorest, the percentage of bad and very bad increased from 31% to 35%, while between classes A and B it jumped from 36% to 47%.

Evidence on the electoral impact of cash transfers

The interaction between income transfer programs and votes for the governor of the occasion is a topic well studied in the social sciences. In Brazil, several surveys have already been dedicated to analyzing and measuring the impact of Bolsa Família and similar state programs on voter behavior.

A set of these researches was carried out in 2009 by the political scientist Cesar Zucco, professor at FGV / EBAPE. Using statistical techniques that seek to separate the maximum effect of Bolsa Família from other variables, he concluded that, in the 2006 to 2010 elections, the probability of a beneficiary of the program voting for the president or his candidate was 10% to 15 % higher than an individual with similar characteristics who did not receive the scholarship. In the 2014 elections, the effect was slightly less, around 10%.

“It is not a gigantic effect, but it is reasonable”, Zucco tells DW Brasil. He clarifies that, during the period studied, Bolsa Família did not lead voters to become more PT or Lula, but to vote more in the government of the occasion.

The same phenomenon occurred in 2002, when the president was the toucan Fernando Henrique Cardoso. That year, beneficiaries of social programs such as Bolsa Escola and Bolsa Comida tended to be more favorable to the PSDB presidential candidate, José Serra, than those who did not receive any of the grants.

Studies on Mexico’s cash transfer program, Oportunidades, also identified a similar effect of benefit to the current government candidate and incentive to go to the polls.

Zucco also mentions evidence that emergency aid created in times of crisis and that does not remain over time like Bolsa Família also generates political dividends for the governor of the occasion.

One such case occurred in Germany, in August 2002, during the flooding of the Elbe, the worst in more than a century, which severely affected the city of Dresden. The German federal government, then led by Gerhard Schröder of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), in coalition with the Green Party, announced an immediate aid package for residents of affected areas, which included a payment of 500 euros per person affected and € 5,000 for each damaged home, plus € 15,000 for affected commercial establishments and € 500 per employee.

Researchers Michael M. Bechtel, of ETH Zurich, and Jens Hainmueller, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, calculated that, in the districts affected by the flood, the emergency package was responsible for raising the SPD vote by 7 percentage points in the September 2007 elections. 2002 compared to the previous election, 1998. After the flood, the governing coalition was re-elected by a narrow margin. According to the study, about 25% of this effect was maintained in the next election, in 2005.

Effects for Bolsonaro in the short and long term

Zucco says that, based on what was observed in previous studies, “at first” the payment of emergency aid will have a positive effect on Bolsonaro’s popularity in the short term. But he ponders that the lack of a coordinated government response to covid-19 and the queues and problems faced by the population to receive aid may reduce this beneficial impact.

“The federal government has been ambiguous and is not the face of fighting coronavirus, and the difficulty of receiving [do auxílio] it can end up being a traumatic experience for part of the beneficiaries “, he says.

As there are beneficiaries entitled to aid who have not yet received it, the professor estimates that only opinion polls at the end of June will be able to more accurately measure this immediate effect.

In the long run, Zucco considers it unlikely that an eventual positive effect of emergency aid on Bolsonaro’s popularity will last until the 2022 elections, when the president intends to run for reelection.

“The scholarship is for three months and, if it is extended, it will be at a lower value. It may not be a response of the size for the crisis we are experiencing. The German study showed that people remembered even in the next election, but in that case, the government went there during the crisis, sympathized with people and sent a lot of money “, he says.

Political scientist Henrique Carlos de O. de Castro, professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and coordinator of the World Values ​​Survey in Brazil, says that the nature of temporary emergency aid is very different from that of Bolsa Família, as well as its possible electoral effects.

“An aid program like Bolsa Família enters people’s lives permanently, and in electoral periods this constitutes a logic threat from a political-electoral point of view, with one group saying that the other will end the benefit It is not the case now. Emergency aid is a benefit of greater value, but temporary, and far from the election. People know that it is only valid for this exceptional period “, he says.

For O. de Castro, Bolsonaro should not obtain political gains even in the short term with emergency aid, given the difficulties in accessing the benefit and the lack of a clear federal identity in the program.

In the long run, the UFRGS professor predicts that the effect may even be contrary to the president in the 2022 campaign, if opposition parties argue that the benefit could have lasted longer or become permanent.

Bolsonaro’s constant tensioning and radicalization strategy also does not help him, as he puts initiatives to combat the crisis in the background, says O. de Castro.

“By polemicizing so much with society, the government builds a radicalized support group, but loses the ability to dialogue with an important part of society that could support it, and wastes the political gain it could have with this provisional benefit”, he says.

Cynthia Coutinho Cunha, a researcher at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) who investigated the impact of the government’s income transfer program, Renda Melhor, in the 2012 and 2014 elections, is also skeptical about Bolsonaro’s ability to win politically with emergency aid in the long run.

“We will face an increase in the number of deaths [pela covid-19], rising unemployment and a very big economic crisis. Furthermore, I do not know to what extent Bolsonaro will be able to sell the narrative that he is responsible for emergency aid “, he says.

