In France, the Citizen Climate Convention has presented a project to restrict speed on motorways to 110 km / h with the aim of reducing polluting emissions. Presented to the French Government, and still pending consideration by the French Government, the proposal is causing intense debate in the neighboring country on what this measure would mean when electric cars become widespread on the roads, which would have a lot to gain from it.

In France, the maximum speed limit on motorways, in the case of passenger cars, is 130 km / hAlthough there are some sections limited to 110 km / h. The 150 participants in the Citizen Climate Convention, held in France in October last year, proposed the general reduction of maximum speed at 110 km / h. Although for now the measure looks like it will have little chance of becoming law, the electrification process of the car has sparked a debate about what it would mean if the use of electric cars were to become widespread: greater autonomy and fewer stops recharging can cause travel time to be shortened.

Lowering the speed to 110 km / h would have very little real impact on the daily lives of most people. In the short trips along the ring roads and those connecting the conurbations, there are already many sections with maximum permitted speeds of less than 110 km / h, so in these cases the measure would practically not affect day-to-day life. It is in the case of longer tripsFor interurban highways, when the change in speed would be most noticeable: for example, an 800-kilometer journey could take more than an hour, if the stops are not taken into account.

Electric cars: does slowing down save time?

Although whatever the technology that drives a car, going faster means greater consumption, in the case of the electric car this is much more evident. By lowering the speed, consumption is reduced and therefore the autonomy of each charge of your battery. This means that recharging stops are fewer and shorter, which translates, in some cases, into get to the destination earlier.

Currently, many of the users of an electric car travel at speeds below the limit of the road for precisely this reason. If the measure were taken, the owners of a Tesla would be the most affected, since in their case, the autonomy of the cars, the extensive recharging network and their power, allows them to go lighter.

The French website Automobile-propre has prepared a comparative graph applying its experience on board a Peugeot e-208. In which he details the theoretical progress of a 600 kilometer journey. At 130 km / h, the number of stops to recharge is greater than 110 km / h, since it must be done every 150 kilometers. If the speed is reduced, the recharges are distanced, affecting the total trip time, which in this case is 30 minutes less.

Travel and recharge times in real conditions (Peugeot e-208) based on maximum speed (130 km / h vs 110 km / h). Source: Automobile-Propre

Electric car vs. thermal car

Another advantage of this measure would be the reduction of the time difference between travel with a thermal vehicle or do it with an electric. In the first case, by reducing consumption, the autonomy offered by the fuel tank is lengthened so that in some cases it is possible to drive 1,000 kilometers without refueling, although logically it is necessary to stop.

On a 600 km trip at 110 km / h, a thermal vehicle would complete the tour in approximately six hours, including two stops of 15 minutes to rest, in which, in some cases, it would not even be necessary to refuel. In the case of a electric car, the trip would last until seven hours, including the same two stops of approximately half an hour each to recharge the battery. In total the difference is only one hour, which in a trip of this duration is not an excessive time, obtaining in return all the advantages that an electric car offers.

Spain, at 110 km / h

In Spain, the limitation of highway speed is of this limitation is 120 km / h. Although it has not always been so. In February 2011, an energy saving measure was approved that reduced it to 110 km / h, caused by the rise in the price of oil. In March of that year, the signals began to change, but in July the Government rescinded the measure, recovering the old speed.

The maximum speed of motorways varies in different countries in Europe. Germany is the country in which despite being recommended at 130 km / h in most sections there is no legal limitation. In most cases the maximum speed is 130 km / h (Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece, the Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Romania and Lithuania, from April to October, since from November to March it is 110 km / h). The limit is 120 km / h in Belgium, Ireland, Portugal and Finland, although in the latter case there are many motorways limited to 80 km / h. In other countries, other limitations are chosen, such as 140 km / h from Bulgaria or Poland, 110 km / h in Sweden, 112 km / h (70 mph) in the UK, 100 km / h in Cyprus, Norway or Switzerland, 90 km / h in Estonia in winter (110 km / h in summer), 80 km / h in Latvia and Malta or the 70 km / h in Liechtenstein.