The Chinese company CATL has managed to become less than 10 years in one of the largest multinational electric car batteries in the world. With more than half of the market share in China, its international expansion has led it to start the construction of its first European factory in Germany to supply batteries to BMW and other manufacturers European to sign a supply agreement with Tesla. As a consequence, its turnover does not stop increasing and its market value grows every day. This is, for now, the brief history of Contemporary Amperex Technology.

CATL was created in 2011 by Zeng Yuqun, also known as Robin Zeng, a young businessman who at that time became known in business circles thanks to a Hong Kong company that supplied batteries for Apple’s mobile phones and several Chinese manufacturers. Nine years ago, she returned to her hometown, Ningde, a mountainous region in eastern China’s Fujian province, to lift her out of poverty by installing Contemporary Amperex Technology there.

Back then, Zeng already had a significant fortune. His foray into the electric vehicle battery sector was very timely. In 2010, the Government began to offer subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles for individuals, when before these were reserved only for buses and delivery vans. This move marked a decade of sustained growth in electric vehicle sales in China and fueled the creation of a large number of companies that saw batteries as a rising market in which to invest.

But what caused the explosion of CATL’s business in so few years was a political move that the Chinese government took in 2015 to protect its domestic suppliers. From 2015 to 2018, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, charged with regulating China’s industrial sectors, annually published a list of recommended providers, all of them national. During this period, Chinese manufacturers dispensed with large Korean suppliers, LG Chem and Samsung, for fear of seeking trouble with the government regulator.

CATL went from being an unknown company to being the world’s largest producer of electric vehicle batteries, driven by high demand for electric vehicles within China. Zeng is now much richer than before: Forbes magazine estimates his current net worth at $ 13.1 billion.

CATL battery cells

CATL in China

Zeng’s company manages half the share of the electric vehicle battery market in China. Last year, when the market suffered a major contraction due to the reduction of Chinese government subsidies, CATL’s revenues increased 58% to $ 6.42 billion. Its net profit in 2019 grew 29%, to $ 621 million, as reflected in the company’s documents on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

At the end of last year, its three Chinese plants were able to produce battery cells that had an annual capacity of 31.7 GWh, which represents the 51% of total production in China.

CATL international expansion

However, the internal market was too small for CATL, and it began its internationalization strategy. The supply contract signed in 2012 with BMW marked the beginning of this process. Back then, the Chinese government was trying to attract the attention of Western automakers to help local manufacturers develop electric vehicles through joint ventures.

Through Zinoro, the joint venture of BMW and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, the German manufacturer developed a small electric SUV based on the X1 platform with CATL batteries, making it the first Chinese supplier to partner with a global manufacturer of automobiles. Zeng told the media that the real value of this deal was not in the revenue it generated, but in rigorous technical standards that BMW engineers transferred to CATL for the battery cell manufacturing process.

Last October of last year, it started construction of a plant in the German state of Thuringia from which it will supply batteries to BMW and other European automakers. The investment of 1,800 million euros will result in a facility capable of producing 14 GWh per year from 2022.

CATL will launch a new battery plant in Germany in 2022.

In February of this year, CATL signed an agreement to supply Tesla with lithium-ferrophosphate (LFP-LiFePO4) batteries in order to reduce the price of its electric cars in China. General Motors has also announced its intention to have CATL battery cells for its line of electric vehicles in China.

Research and development, the new CATL profile

Zeng has stepped up CATL’s role as a battery supplier and has set a new goal: to make the company a global technology leader. Last week, you stated in an interview to Bloomberg that your company is ready to produce batteries capable of powering an electric vehicle for 2 million kilometers and 16 years.

The Tesla deal has not focused solely on supply. CATL has developed a packaging procedure for lithium-ferrophosphate batteries to alleviate the lower energy density of this material and that limited it to use in large vehicles. CATL has employed a new method of assembly called cell-to-pack (CTP) that dispenses with the modules in which the batteries are subdivided, making better use of the space and increasing the active material, which compensates for the lost autonomy.