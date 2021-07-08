How effective are delta variant vaccines?

Biden warns unvaccinated about delta variant 1:51

(CNN Spanish) – The delta variant of the new coronavirus continues to gain ground around the world. Experts have pointed out that it is more dangerous, more infectious, and former senior adviser to Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team called it “covid-19 on steroids.”

However, experts from the health sector have repeatedly mentioned that we now have, unlike 2020, a tool to face the variants of the new coronavirus (including delta). And that’s the vaccine.

In the United States, the delta variant now accounts for more than half of all new COVID-19 infections, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, as of mid-June, the delta variant accounted for 99% of COVID-19 cases in the UK, according to Public Health England. Furthermore, it is projected to account for 90% of cases in Europe by the end of August, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

And, globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that the delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, has spread to at least 85 countries since it was first identified in India. last fall.

“We should think of the delta variant as the 2020 version of covid-19 on steroids,” Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team, told CNN on Wednesday. “It’s twice as infectious. Fortunately, unlike in 2020, we really have a tool that stops the delta variant in its tracks: it’s called a vaccine.”

“If ever there was a reason to get vaccinated, this is it (the delta variant),” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday.

But, in this sense, how do vaccines against the delta variant of covid-19 work? Until now, little information is still available on all vaccines; however, there are already studies and data from pharmaceutical companies that shed some light on this issue.

Vaccines against the delta variant of the new coronavirus

Pfizer-BioNTech

In a brief statement issued Monday, the Israeli government said that as of June 6, Pfizer’s vaccine against the novel coronavirus provided 64% protection against delta variant infection.

What does the last thing mean? That there is a 36% chance that you will get covid-19 even if you are vaccinated with the Pfizer doses. However, this refers to all types of infections: mild, moderate, severe, severe.

Specifically, Israel added, the Pfizer vaccine was 93% effective against severe COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations.

This makes it a powerful tool against the new coronavirus: “The best data still suggests that mRNA vaccines (like Pfizer’s) offer a high degree of protection against infection and excellent protection against serious diseases. Let’s wait for more data, but for now … if you’re vaccinated, I wouldn’t worry, “tweeted Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Oxford-AstraZeneca

Meanwhile, preliminary findings from a Scottish study published in The Lancet found that the AstraZeneca vaccine offered 60% protection against infection with the delta variant compared to 73% for the alpha variant. This is for any level of infection, from mild to severe. Against hospitalizations, as we mentioned earlier, it continues to be highly effective.

Modern

The Moderna company published on Tuesday June 29 that its mRNA vaccine has worked in laboratory experiments against new variants such as delta, alpha, beta and gamma.

“Vaccination with the Moderna vaccine against covid-19 produced degrees of neutralization against all variants tested, including additional versions of the beta variant (B.1.351, first identified in South Africa); three variants of the B.1.617 lineage ( first identified in India), including the kappa (B.1.617.1) and delta (B.1.617.2) variants; the eta variant (B.1.525, first identified in Nigeria); and the A. 23.1 and A.VOI.V2 identified for the first time in Uganda and Angola, respectively, “Moderna said in a statement.

The company did not provide figures for the effectiveness of its vaccine regarding the variants.

Johnson & Johnson

The Johnson & Johnson company indicated Thursday, July 1, that laboratory tests of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine suggest that it provides protection against the delta variant.

“The data showed that Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose covid-19 vaccine produced neutralizing antibody activity against the delta variant at an even higher level than recently observed for the beta variant in South Africa, where high efficacy was demonstrated. (with the J&J vaccine) against severe / critical illness, “the company said in a statement.

“Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose covid-19 vaccine was 85% effective against severe / critical illness, and demonstrated protection against hospitalization and death,” he added.

For his part, Fauci said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very likely to protect people against the delta variant as well.

Sputnik V

Dr. Elmer Huerta, a CNN medical specialist, recalled that this week Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute of Russia, said that the Sputnik V vaccine is about 90% effective against the delta variant.

“Let’s remember that the vaccine was almost 92% effective against the original strain of this coronavirus. We will have to wait for the studies published in scientific journals,” Huerta added.

