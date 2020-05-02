How education and commerce will change with the coronavirus

With 87 percent of the world’s students affected by school closings due to the pandemic, according to Unesco, the cancellation of classes has highlighted inequality in access and how to implement online education.

Based on what has been observed in my environment, while some schools and universities continue with the agenda with online video classes with the same hours as the classroom ones, other educational centers only send exercises by email and examine on the school’s own platform.

Although it is a very different training, at least the students can finish the course. For families without a PC or at least not for all children, the mobile phone has become the salvation to continue with the training programs. The vast majority of homes have at least one smartphone: this device has become the link that unites teachers with parents or directly with students.

Faced with this disparate and improvised situation revealed by the coronavirus, the educational authorities must necessarily consider and undertake comprehensive plans for the development of both technological infrastructures and content adapted to digitized education. An investment in hardware, software and teaching methodologies and, at the same time, also in teacher training and aid to families who do not have the necessary means to adopt, beyond the mobile phone, this virtual dynamic in their homes.

5G network, along with Wi-Fi 6, are the essential complements to open this new chapter in education. These new generations of connectivity will underpin, drive and revolutionize this digital transformation as they spread, something we hope will happen before the next pandemic. “Data-reactid =” 16 “> And the 5G network, along with Wi-Fi 6, are the essential complements to open this new chapter in education These new generations of connectivity will sustain, drive and revolutionize this digital transformation when they spread, something we hope will happen before the next pandemic.

More e-commerce and analog purchase adjustments

Will COVID-19 cause the final take-off of electronic commerce? While one in technology, infrastructure and expertise had been sitting in the past two years, the figures available as of March 2020 are staggering: an estimated 91 percent growth in online sales, according to data from consulting firm Nielsen. With millions of shoppers confined to their homes, for many it has become the only alternative for groceries, ready meals, toiletries or entertainment and physical well-being.

The large retail and retail chains have been subjected to unprecedented stress, with the constant threat of layoffs for their employees. This tension has favored small businesses, especially in Latin America where retailers’ responsiveness is less robust than in the United States. Although the latest data reflects a stabilization, especially in durable goods such as video game consoles, televisions, physical fitness items, among others, it is unlikely that they will return to the state prior to COVID-19. However, only eCommerce brands that guarantee positive customer experiences will survive.

How education and commerce will change with the coronavirus

Plus

Read more

But what other changes are anticipated in trade? Along with a lower flow, face-to-face or similar sales will have to adapt to the new times. The use of cash will be replaced by cards or payment applications such as Google Pay or Apple Pay. The times when you could tap on items will also be behind, so virtual testers or virtual reality apps like Google Lens could also have their chance in this process.

One of the great unknowns is what will happen to the more than 1,200 malls that exist only in the United States. A Coresight survey revealed that these types of places are some that people simply will not visit if the outbreak worsens and are even estimated to prevent them from post-emergency.

How education and commerce will change with the coronavirus appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 67 “> The post How education and commerce will change with the coronavirus appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.