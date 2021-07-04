How Edna Schmidt found out she was an alcoholic

Some days ago Univision announced the sudden death of the journalist Edna Schmidt. This shocked the Hispanic entertainment world. The former host of “Despierta América” During her life she had many battles but one made her lose everything in two great opportunities. Now,how Edna Schmidt knew she was an alcoholic? It turns out that she told it herself during an interview.

The space that gives left Edna schmidt in his companions it is very great, in addition to all the questions surrounding his death. The causes are still unknown and there is only a rumor of a possible fall. But it was known that she suffered a lot, as revealed by some people close to the journalist. But it is also known that he fought tirelessly with his the terrible addiction you had with alcohol. She herself was the one who was commissioned in admit she was an alcoholic and got down to work.

Losing your worked on Univision and years later in Telemundo for having suffered from alcoholism were the triggers for Edna schmidt take action on the matter. He did a lot of therapy, went to rehab and managed to get ahead. However, recognizing it was not easy. “The problem is when it becomes an obsession… I went from having two or three glasses a day to sometimes having three bottles of wine alone. So that’s already a problem… ”, he admitted at the time.

“Unfortunately alcoholism has no cure, but it does have a solution … Before I took refuge in alcohol. Now I take refuge in Alcoholics Anonymous, which has helped millions of people in the world… ”, he added. Edna practiced passing one day at a time: “It is a constant struggle where you go there is always alcohol …”.

In order to Edna schmidt It was not easy. It involved a long journey which was also accompanied by the pain of having lost her first fiancé and later her second. The first died and the second could no longer fight by his side with his addiction and the relationship ended up dying. She also felt betrayed by many people around her and that also caused her very deep pain.

During the hard journey he also had legal battles. Especially with Telemundo Chicago, a chain that sued and claimed that the channel did not give her help, supposedly they did not offer her the possibility of doing a treatment that would help her with alcoholism. The journalist’s fight was not easy, but she proved herself to be a warrior rune in every sense of the word.