How Edible Mushrooms Can Help Fight Prostate Cancer

A team of researchers has concluded that white mushroom or white mushroom extract may suppress androgen receptor activity in prostate cells, which may be helpful in fighting prostate cancer.

This research was presented virtually at the Endocrine Society virtual meeting, ENDO 2021, and its lead author is Dr. Xiaoqiang Wang of the City of Hope Beckham Research Institute, a comprehensive cancer center.

Research background

Lead researcher Shiuan Chen had previously conducted a phase one clinical study with white mushroom powder in patients with recurrent prostate cancer.

The anticancer properties of white mushrooms are being studied. Photo: Shutterstock

In this trial he observed that these mushrooms lowered the level of PSA in the blood without causing side effects. PSA is a marker that, when it is at high levels, can be an indicator of the existence of prostate cancer.

The goal of the new research was to understand why this decrease in PSA occurred. To do this, the researchers analyzed the effects that the mushroom extract had on prostate cancer cells sensitive to androgens (male hormones).

The researchers also analyzed its impact on an animal model of prostate cancer.. For this, certain mice were implanted with human prostate tumors. The results of this have yet to be confirmed by future human clinical studies.

Contents of white mushrooms

The true richness of white mushrooms is found in their content of B complex vitamins (B1, B2, B3 and folic acid), which cover 15%, 45%, 42% and 18% of the recommended daily needs for each of the nutrients.

The mushroom also has an important contribution of iron, copper and selenium; each one can contribute 18% of the daily needs of each mineral.

The anticancer power of white mushrooms

Recent research has shown the ability of white mushrooms to prevent the development of cancer. They point to two fundamental elements: selenium and an aromatase inhibitor.

Aromatase is an enzyme involved in the production of estrogens that could have carcinogenic effects especially in postmenopausal women. This enzyme would be inhibited by a substance in the mushroom that has not yet been identified.

For its part, selenium plays a valuable role by acting as an antioxidant capable of destroying free radicals that attack cells and that could trigger cancer processes.

This same richness in selenium has led some specialists to recommend the absorption of selenium to protect prostate health, although it remains to be confirmed how effective this is.

Wang indicates that more research is needed, but does not rule out that white mushrooms may one day contribute to the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer based on what was found in this research.

You may also like:

How to find colorectal cancer early

Where does cancer come from and why has it not disappeared from evolution?