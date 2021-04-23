How Eating Walnuts Every Day Promotes Weight Loss

At some point there was a false perception about nutsDue to its high caloric value and fat content, the myth about its negative effects on body weight arose. Today we know that walnuts are a great dietary supplement in any balanced diet, it is an extremely healthy complete food: they are full of nutrients and antioxidants. Based on this, they are associated with a wide range of health benefits, including protection against heart disease and diabetes. The good news? Various nutrition trends recommend them as a great ally to lose weight faster.

It is undeniable that nuts are high in fat and calories. This is because most of them are fat, which is well known to be a concentrated source of energy: one gram of fat contains 9 calories. The good news is that walnuts contain mainly unsaturated fats and this type of fat is associated with protection against many health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and neurological. That’s why it’s important to talk about the calorie intake of walnuts first: a one-ounce (28-gram) serving of walnuts contains 183 calories and 18 grams of fat. In the case of variants such as Brazil nuts, they provide 84 calories and 19 grams of fat, which is why they are usually one of the best nut variants to accelerate weight loss.

As we mentioned at the beginning, many people associate the consumption of nuts with weight gain and the reality is that it is simply a myth: eating nuts does not make you fat. This is suggested by several observational studies that have found that eating nuts regularly is not associated with weight gain and may even prevent it. A specific case is a recent and quite large study, in which the diets of 8,865 men and women were analyzed for 28 months. It found that those who ate two or more servings of nuts a week had a 31% less risk of weight gain, compared to those who never ate them or rarely ate them.

Additionally, a review of 36 studies found that regular nut consumption was not related to an increase in weight, body mass index (BMI), or waist size. Of particular note are the findings of these studies, in which the participants had to follow a strict diet and it was found that the addition of walnuts did not cause changes in body weight The most important? In studies that added walnuts to the diets of people who could eat their way, walnut consumption did not lead to weight gain.

Best of all, several large observational studies have found that more frequent consumption of walnuts is associated with lower body weight. Doctors and researchers agree that in addition to its nutritional value, people who consume walnuts regularly have a healthier lifestyle. In fact, there is a study that supports the benefits of walnuts to increase weight loss. The study involving 65 overweight or obese people compared a low-calorie diet supplemented with walnuts with a low-calorie diet supplemented with complex carbohydrates. The participants consumed equal amounts of calories, protein, cholesterol, and saturated fat. At the end of the 24-week period, those on the walnut diet had a reduction 62% higher in weight and BMI, a 50% greater reduction in waist circumference and a 56% greater reduction in fat mass.

In addition, the consumption of nuts is a great ally to lose weight, thanks to its satiating power that is associated with great benefits to reduce appetite and that is why they are of great help to avoid overeating. Eating nuts has been shown to reduce hunger and cravings, a study suggests in which 200 people were given a serving of nut cream as a snack. The result was that naturally ate fewer calories later in the dayIn addition, it was found that the effect is even greater when walnuts are consumed as a snack, instead of integrating them into main meals. Its appetite-suppressing effects are thought to be likely due to increased production of the hormonal peptide YY (PYY), which help regulate appetite. The theory of the researchers is that the high content of proteins and unsaturated fats may be responsible for this effect.

Another genius of walnuts: Only part of the fat in walnuts is absorbed during digestion, and that is associated with great health benefits. Experts believe this is related to lthe structure and high fiber content of walnuts, which means that a good proportion will pass through the intestine without being digested. Instead it is flushed into the intestines, as a result, some of the nutrients, such as fat, are not absorbed and are instead lost in the stool. This is another reason why walnuts seem to be weight loss friendly, as a good portion of the fat in walnuts is not even absorbed by the body.

Last but not least we must say that walnuts can increase the burning of fat and calories burned at rest. One study found that participants burned 28% more calories after a meal containing nuts than from a meal containing dairy fats. Also, some studies show that among overweight and obese people, eating nuts can increase fat burning.

Now you know losing weight is not impossible. It is much more related to a healthy lifestyle and quality food choices that play in favor of health and body weight. Without a doubt, walnuts are the clear example of this: satiating, easy to consume, rich in healthy fats and fiber, and delicious Perfect for losing weight without suffering!

