How Eating Spinach Can Help Prevent Erectile Dysfunction



Spinach is a source of folic acid, the deficiency of which has been linked to erectile dysfunction.

Photo: Lisia Foto / Pexels

Spinach is loaded with nutrients that are important to your health. The consumption of this green leafy vegetable not only provides you with antioxidants, it benefits your bones, skin and eyesight; it can also help prevent erectile dysfunction and increase testosterone.

Erectile dysfunction is a condition in which unable to achieve or maintain an erection firm enough for satisfactory sexual intercourse. Aging does not cause erectile dysfunction, although a man is more likely to develop erectile dysfunction as he ages. Erectile dysfunction is often a symptom of another health problem, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Improving your diet can help prevent erectile dysfunction. Spinach is one of the foods to include.

Why can spinach support erectile function?

Spinach is a source of folic acid, a form of folate. The body needs folate to make DNA and other types of genetic material. Healthline notes that folic acid is a blood flow stimulant that plays a critical role in male sexual function. Human studies have linked folic acid deficiency to erectile dysfunction.

One cup of boiled spinach contains 262 micrograms of folic acid, 33 percent of the daily folic acid requirement for an adult male.

Spinach is also a source of magnesium. Magnesium is important for many processes in the body. For example, it regulates muscle and nervous system function, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure.

There is scientific evidence that magnesium has a positive influence on anabolic hormonal status, including testosterone, in men.

Magnesium helps improve and stimulate blood flow, as well as increase testosterone levels. Studies have shown that magnesium supplementation increases free and total testosterone levels in sedentary men and athletes, although Increases are greater in those who exercise.

The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that one cup of boiled spinach contains 156 mg of magnesium, 38 percent of the daily requirement.

Spinach can benefit your health in a number of ways. They provide fiber, contain large amounts of carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron and calcium. It can help improve oxidative stress, eye health, and its high nitrite content helps moderate blood pressure levels and lower the risk of heart disease.

How to eat to maintain erectile function

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases suggests that to help maintain erectile function, choose a diet that include whole foods, low-fat dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and lean meats.

Should be avoid foods high in fat, especially saturated fat and sodium. A healthy eating plan helps maintain a healthy weight, control blood pressure, and diabetes, which can help prevent erectile dysfunction.

A good diet and physical activity favor an increase in blood flow through the body, including the penis.

Not smoking also helps prevent erectile dysfunction. Smoking is linked to heart and blood vessel disease, which can lead to erectile dysfunction.

