How Eating Red Meat Can Hurt Your Heart and Affect Your Heart Health



The consumption of red meat affects the volume of the ventricles and the elasticity of the blood vessels.

Eating red meat can increase the risk of a heart attack. Although we already had a history of research linking red meat with heart disease. A new study presented at a scientific conference of the European Society of Cardiology supports previous observations and indicates how meat damages the anatomy and function of the heart.

The study measured the volume and pumping function of the ventricles, obtained detailed information from heart images, like shape and texture (indicating the health of the heart muscle) and also measured the elasticity of blood vessels (elastic arteries are healthier).

Smaller ventricles and stiffer arteries

The researchers found that higher intakes of red and processed meat were associated with poorer imaging measures of heart health. People with a higher meat intake had smaller ventricles, poorer heart function and stiffer arteries, all indicators of worse cardiovascular health.

“It has been suggested that these factors could be the reason for the observed relationship between meat and heart disease,” said study author Dr. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh of Queen Mary University of London. The observational study involved data from 19408 participants from the UK Biobank.

The researchers note that while high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity may influence the negative association for red meat, the study suggests that these four factors play a role in the links between meat intake and heart health, “but they are not the whole story.”

The contrast with the blue fish

In contrast, the researchers also tested the relationships between heart imaging measurements and the intake of oily fish or fatty fish. They found that as consumption of oily fish increased, heart function improved, and arteries stretched more.

Fatty fish is a source of omega-3 fatty acids. Among the richest sources of omega-3s are salmon and sardines.

Omega-3 fatty acids can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. The American Heart Association recommends eating 2 servings of fatty fish per week. One serving equals 3.5 cooked ounces, or about 3/4 cup of flaked fish.

Heart disease leading cause of death

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that every 40 seconds, a person in the United States suffers a heart attack. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in people of almost all races and ethnic groups in the United States, including the African American, Hispanic and White.

Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by acting on risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet, obesity, physical inactivity, and harmful use of alcohol.

