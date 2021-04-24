How Eating Mushrooms Every Day Can Protect Your Brain And Help Prevent Dementia



Some components of mushrooms can exert antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer effects.

Mushrooms are a food that has been consumed and used as medicine for thousands of years, mainly in oriental medicine. In addition to adding a rich umami flavor to your dishes, mushrooms can also have beneficial effects on your brain.

Many edible mushrooms, including maitake and shiitake, have been used for various purposes, such as anti-inflammatories, brain stimulants, to support the nervous system, increase energy, promote heart health and the immune system.

The Harvard School of Public Health notes that plant chemicals and Mushroom components can exert antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer effects. These are polysaccharides, indoles, polyphenols, and carotenoids.

Protective effects of the brain

In vivo and in vitro studies have indicated that edible mushrooms may have protective effects on the brain and help prevent cognitive decline.

A study conducted by researchers from the University of Tohoku (Japan) shared by the American Geriatrics Society suggests that frequent consumption of mushrooms is significantly associated with a lower risk of dementia incidence in older adults

Harvard publishes that the components of mushrooms can prevent the growth of dementia-related amyloid proteins and act as antioxidants, specifically an amino acid called ergothionein.

A 2019 study conducted by researchers at the National University of Singapore with 663 Chinese adults over the age of 60 found that those who ate more than 2 servings of mushrooms per week (1 serving = 3/4 cup cooked) compared to those who ate less than 1 serving per week had a 52% lower risk of developing a risk of mild cognitive impairment.

The special taste of mushrooms

Not all mushrooms are edible, but there are a wide variety of which you can eat, some even have a taste and appearance similar to chicken meat, among the The most common edible mushrooms are mushrooms, crimini, portabello, shiitake, and maitake.

Consuming mushrooms can be twice as convenient. Both for its antioxidant effects and for its special unami flavor with which you can create exquisite dishes by reducing the need to add salt.

Mushrooms are one of the few plant foods that have an outstanding umami flavor thanks to the natural presence of glutamate. Umami is considered the fifth basic flavor, along with sweet, sour, salty and bitter.

Mushrooms are low in calories and fat. They contain modest amounts of fiber and nutrients. Mushrooms that are exposed to ultraviolet light can be a source of vitamin D, which is naturally present in a small amount of food.

