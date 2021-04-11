How Eating Eggplants Benefits Health and Body Weight



Integrating aubergines in the daily diet is a good ally to lose weight with a lot of nutrition. They are immensely versatile, ideal for vegetarian diets.

Aubergines are considered one of the greatest jewels of Mediterranean cuisine. It is a rich summer vegetable that belongs to the Solanaceae family of plants and that is undoubtedly worth integrating into the diet as it is related to wonderful nutritional and medicinal properties. They are popular for their benefits to keep cholesterol and cell oxidation at bay, they are also light, very rich in water and highly digestive, being very low in calories and rich in nutrients They provide everything the body needs to lose weight!

Although eggplants are often considered a vegetable by most people, they are technically fruits as they grow from a flowering plant and contain seeds. There are many varieties that vary in size and color, however the most popular ones are characterized by their dark purple skin. What is undeniable is that they are a wonderful dietary addition that is associated with immense health properties, help us reduce resistance to disease and strengthen the immune system. We invite you to know everything that this Mediterranean treasure can do for your health and well-being, they are the perfect ally to harmoniously increase your vegetable intake.

1. They contain powerful nutrients

Eggplants are a nutrient-dense food, which means they contain a good amount of vitamins, minerals and fiber in few calories.All these benefits are accompanied by immense culinary versatility, so integrating them into the daily diet is easy and delicious. For added context, one cup (82 grams) of raw eggplant contains the following nutrients:

20 calories 5 grams of carbohydrates 3 grams of fiber 1 grams of protein 1 gram of manganese 10% of the recommended daily intake of folate 5% of the recommended daily intake of potassium 5% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K 4% of the Recommended Daily Intake of Vitamin C They also contain small amounts of other nutrients: niacin, magnesium, and copper.

2. High content of antioxidants

When we say that aubergines are a nutritional treasure, it is because they not only provide a series of essential vitamins and minerals that benefit health at all levels, they have a large amount of antioxidants. It is well known that they are substances that protect the body from damage caused by harmful substances known as free radicals and which in turn are related to an increased risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer and obesity. Eggplants are especially rich in anthocyanins, a type of pigment with antioxidant properties that is responsible for its vibrant color, draws attention to its content in an anthocyanin called nasunin that is especially beneficial for health and disease prevention by protecting against cell damage.

3. They can reduce the risk of heart disease

There are some studies that suggest that eggplants are a powerful ally in reducing the risk of heart disease. Specifically, a recent study carried out in rabbits confirmed the benefits of integrating the consumption of 0.3 ounces (10 ml) of eggplant juice daily for two weeks. At the end of the study, the rabbits had lower levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, two blood markers that can lead to an increased risk of heart disease when elevated. Also another study showed that eggplants have a protective effect on the heart, the researchers found that their nutritional composition improves heart function and reduces the severity of heart attacks.

4. They benefit blood sugar control

Ensuring correct control of blood glucose levels is not only a key measure in the prevention of diabetes, it is essential to lose weight. That is why the quality of the food we eat has a direct influence and aubergines are simply the perfect ally: They are low in calories, low in the glycemic index, and rich in fiber. Also, eggplants are low in sugars and contain about 2.4 grams of carbohydrates in 100 grams. These carbohydrates are complex, so they are beneficial to avoid spikes in blood sugar. Complementary to this, its fiber content is most relevant since it can reduce blood sugar by slowing down the speed of digestion and absorption of sugar in the body; slower absorption keeps blood sugar levels stable and prevents spikes and drops. As if that were not enough, there are relevant research works in which it is verified that polyphenols or natural plant compounds, which are found in foods such as aubergine, can reduce sugar absorption and increase insulin secretion. Not in vain, eggplants are an outstanding dietary recommendation for a good management and control of diabetes.

5. Accelerate weight loss

There are many factors that make eggplants a wonderful dietary addition for faster weight loss. In principle, they are very rich in fiber and very low in calories, which is perfect for improving the digestive process and intestinal health. Thanks to this, they are a food with great satiating potential, which significantly reduces caloric intake. For more context: One cup (82 grams) of raw eggplant contains 3 grams of fiber and only 20 calories. They are perfect for losing weight and eating more vegetables! In addition, aubergines have great diuretic properties, which are related to their abundant potassium content and zero sodium content. Therefore, consuming them favors the elimination of liquids, toxins, fats, salts and wastes retained in the body, thus it is much more effective and faster to lose weight.

