How Eating Bananas Can Support Your Immune System

Within a varied and healthy diet, bananas can support the immune response. The immune system has the general function of preventing or limiting infection, it is attentive to respond to foreign invaders such as bacteria, viruses and parasites. This system is influenced by many factors, including diet.

The immune system is not especially influenced by a specific food or nutrient. Diets that are limited in variety and low in nutrients can negatively affect a healthy immune system.

How Bananas Can Support Your Immune System

They benefit the intestinal microbiota

The starch in green plantains acts as food for the growth of beneficial microbes in the digestive tract. Bananas also benefit intestinal health due to their fiber content and according to the Spanish Nutrition Federation, this fruit contains inulin and fructooligosaccharides with beneficial effects on intestinal transit.

Prebiotic foods like bananas, contain fiber and oligosaccharides that feed and they maintain healthy colonies of beneficial bacteria. Balance in the microbiota is important. The Harvard Nutrition Source points out that alterations in healthy gut microorganisms result in a chronic inflammation of the intestine and associated suppressed immunity.

Vitamin B6

Bananas are a source of vitamin B6. It is a vitamin is essential for enzymes to work well (proteins that regulate chemical processes in the body). The National Institutes of Health explains that vitamin B6 influences the immune system and also in brain development during pregnancy and childhood.

People who don’t get enough vitamin B6 They can have a variety of symptoms, including anemia, depression, and a weakened immune system. One medium banana has 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin B-6.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C acts in the body as an antioxidant, helping to protect cells against damage caused by free radicals. Vitamin C is one of the biggest boosters of the body’s immune system by stimulating the activity of white blood cells.

Vitamin C is also necessary to produce collagen that is required for wound healing. Faster wound healing reduces the risk of entry of bacteria and viruses. One medium banana provides 11 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C.

Each stage of the body’s immune response relies on the presence of many micronutrients. Some nutrients that have been identified as critical for immune cell growth and function include vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron, and protein.

In addition to a balanced diet, the immune system is supported by getting enough sleep, exercise and low stress.

