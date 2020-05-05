The Brazilian Championship was supposed to start rolling last weekend. However, with the stoppage of competitions due to the coronavirus, there is still no date set for the return of the state and Libertadores, much less for the start of the Brasileirão.

In total, there are 41 goals scored by shirt 7 in Brazilian Championships (Agência Palmeiras / Divulgation)

Photo: Lance!

Palmeiras would have started their journey in search of the 11th title against Vasco, at Allianz Parque. In fact, starting by swinging the nets would be one of the goals of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team and, on the pitch, he would be one of the club’s top scorers in this competition in all of alviverde’s history.

Dudu is currently the runner-up in the ranking of Palmeiras’ top scorers in Brazilian Championships. There are 41 goals scored, nine of them only last season, when the club finished the competition in third place, behind Flamengo and Santos. With this mark achieved, the current shirt 7 left behind great names in the history of Palmeiras, cases of Leivinha (now third place, with 40 goals), Ademir da Guia (now fourth place, with 36) and Edmundo (now fifth place, with 34).

Dudu only loses to one player, Cesar Maluco. The striker, who beat Paulistas and Brasileiros for the club, was one of the Academy’s big names and sent 61 balls in the net in all.

In other words, to beat one of the biggest idols of Palmeiras, just score 20 more goals – the player has a contract with the club until December 31, 2023, that is, following the same pace as last season, he would reach that date already occupying the post of Cesar Maluco.

It is worth remembering that this count takes into account the Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament and the Brazil Cup. Therefore, if we disregard these competitions, Dudu is already the leader of the ranking, followed by Leivinha and Edmundo. For comparison purposes, the top scorer for a club, according to data from the Ball Number, is Roberto Dinamite, for Vasco, with 181 goals scored.

In addition to these data, Dudu is still the club’s top scorer in the 21st century, ahead of Vágner Love. There are 68 goals against 54 of the now Corinthians striker. The leader in the ranking throughout history by Palmeiras is Heitor Marcelino Domingues, with 317 goals, between 1916 and 1931.

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos