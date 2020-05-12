It anticipates what is going to step on the car through cameras, sensors and a computer

Improves comfort level and vehicle dynamics

The new DS Active Scan suspension is an advance that allows models like the DS 7 Crossback or DS9 to offer a higher level of comfort and improved dynamic behavior that adapts to the needs of each moment. We tell you how it works.

Citroën, and hence DS, is one of the manufacturers that has presented notable innovations in terms of the suspension of its models throughout history. There is, for example, the DS Tiburon, a model that in 1955 debuted not only with daring design, but with a technological advance in search of comfort and efficiency on the road. The hydropneumatic suspension It was already a fact, and its concept has clearly improved to this day.

The DS Active Scan Suspension It is the latest evolution in this regard of the PSA Group’s high-flying firm. So much so that it is equipped with its two most luxurious models, the DS 7 Crossback and the recently introduced DS 9. It is a system that bases its effectiveness on anticipation, something for which it uses technologies that go beyond the suspensions themselves. .

The system you have devised DS It is able to detect road imperfections up to five meters ahead of the vehicle itself and, based on the data obtained, manage the four shock absorbers in a continuous and independent way.

The vehicle has a camera located behind the windshield that works in line with four sensors body height and three acceleration meters. All this is what analyzes both the condition of the pavement and the vehicle’s reactions in terms of speed, steering wheel angle or braking. The data arrives in real time at a computer that is in charge of acting on each of the wheels. The suspensionDepending on the situation, it becomes firmer or more sensitive.

