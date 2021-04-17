How dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that was born from a meme, is becoming a movement worth billions of dollars

The dogecoin started as a joke, it is now one of the top 10 most valued digital currencies with about $ 34,000 million dollars.

Cryptocurrency is based on the “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog who glances at the camera with raised eyebrows and became popular in late 2013, according to the Know Your Meme website.

Dogecoin, which was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, It was intended to be a faster but “fun” alternative to bitcoin. Since then he has found a growing online community.

Cryptocurrency has a market value of $ 34 billionAccording to the cryptocurrency market data site CoinGecko, which in the last 24 hours increased by about $ 19.9 billion as it reached an all-time high above 28 cents on Friday, doubling in value. In the week, dogecoin rose by more than 300%.

This is not the first time that dogecoin experiences a rise since earlier in the year it soared in popularity thanks to the support of a Reddit group called SatoshiStreetBets, which aims to drive up cryptocurrency prices in the same way that the WallStreetBets group did, which rallied GameStop shares.

Why is the value of dogecoin rising?

On Wednesday the company Coinbase traded for the first time on the Nasdaq and reached a market capitalization of $ 100 billion dollars and whose shares reached a price of $ 328.28 dollars.

Market enthusiasm at the Coinbase company sparked a spike in bitcoin prices that hit a record high of $ 64,000 and the ether surpassed $ 2,500 dollars and the Dogcoin was no exception.

Elon Musk’s support

To this is added the support that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has shown through different tweets about dogecoin that have helped boost its price.

On Thursday Musk wrote a tweet that read: “Doge swimming to the moon.” The owner of Tesla has called dogecoin his favorite cryptocurrency and dubbed it the “people’s cryptocurrency.” Musk is a supporter of bitcoin, because Tesla bought $ 1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency earlier in the year.

However some analysts have warned investors that with dogcoin they could lose money since they consider that it is a “vehicle of speculation”. The price of dogecoin is also worrying some cryptocurrency market analysts as they think that bitcoin is a speculative bubble.

