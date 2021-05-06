How DOGE Could Bring Doom to Crypto Rally

Compartir

After an impressive overnight rally, Dogecoin (DOGE) crossed $ 0.50 and broke all resistance towards new all-time highs. The so-called cryptocurrency meme has surpassed the market capitalization of the giant corporations in traditional finance, some have begun to question the existence of “the people’s currency”.

Trader MeanHash, owner of Dogecoin, believes that the cryptocurrency has the potential to ruin the cryptocurrency industry. This idea has divided the crypto space into two sides, those who defend what Dogecoin represents and the others, who most see it as a speculative asset and have called for its ban. MeanHash said:

DOGE could actually screw up cryptocurrencies. Wouldn’t that be an appropriate end to all of this? The meme coin destroys trust in the entire ecosystem. The higher it gets, the more worried I am that it will all fall apart.

In the other corner is Tyler Winklevoss, founder of the Gemini Exchange. It states that the Dogecoin money supply is more transparent, “hard” and predictable than the US dollar.

However, the CFO of the Oslo Freedom Forum and the Human Rights Foundation, Alex Gladstein, has highlighted some of Dogecoin’s flaws. Gladstein pointed out the centralized supply of cryptocurrencies, more than 80% of Dogecoin is controlled by the top 100 addresses. Gladstein said:

Remember: Dogecoin has had several crazy bombs like this before, only to then drop in value by 90% +. Bottom line: don’t listen to anyone saying that Dogecoin is better, no different, or even remotely similar to Bitcoin.

Others, like the merchant Pentoshi, are much more optimistic:

It’s 2023. Doge money will flow to the rest of the market, you repeat. Dogecoin is now trading at $ 589. It is the world’s only payment method after the collapse of the dollar.

DOGE-Day, Elon Musk to Present The Dogefather

The Shiba Inu coin could go parabolic in the short term. D-Day was set for May 8, 20201. Elon Musk, Technoking and CEO of Tesla, one of Dogecoin’s strongest supporters, will be making an appearance on Saturday Night Live, the popular American comedy show. Musk will apparently “test” how “alive” the show is.

The entrepreneur’s statements on cryptocurrency have been the main price drivers for the past year. In fact, some have argued that Musk brought this cryptocurrency out of the dead zone at $ 0.05.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.61 with a 9.2% rally on the daily chart and 143.1% on the weekly chart. The Shiba Inu coin has a price target of $ 1 for D-Day.

Dogecoin with significant gains on the daily chart. Source: DOGEUSDT