(CNN Spanish) – The National Institutes of Health of the United States and the modern biotechnology company announced that they could provoke the production of neutralizing antibodies against the new coronavirus. The finding, made in eight volunteers who received the vaccine, paves the way for finding a cure for covid-19.

In this issue, Dr. Elmer Huerta explains the details of this investigation.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will see what a new and promising type of vaccine consists of.

Recently, it was announced that a new type of vaccine, developed by the United States National Institutes of Health and the company Moderna, has been able to provoke the production of neutralizing antibodies against the new coronavirus in eight volunteers.

Without a doubt, this is very good news, because the first thing that is sought when developing a vaccine is that it is capable of the human being reacting, forming antibodies or immunoglobulins that prevent infection with the virus against which the vaccine is being made. .

As explained in a previous episode, traditional vaccine manufacturing is a slow and time-consuming process.

Vaccines against common diseases like polio, measles, rubella, pneumonia, among others, took many years – if not decades – to develop.

This is because the virus that causes the disease must first be isolated. Then, through slow trial and error processes, modify or attenuate it so that – by injecting it into a person – it does not cause the disease, but rather stimulates the system to produce antibodies against it.

Recall that the rationale for a vaccine is that, by injecting a modified version of the virus, it will trick the defense system into thinking that it is under attack and that it produces neutralizing antibodies, which ideally last for life.

The just-announced covid-19 vaccine is completely different and has been developed in record time.

It all started on January 11, when Chinese scientists unveiled the genome of the new coronavirus online.

Within two days, the team from the National Institute of Allergic and Infectious Diseases of the United States and the company Moderna, had already identified and coded what part of the virus could be used to prepare the vaccine.

With that information, 25 days after the sequence selection, the scientists had already prepared the first batch of vaccines to be tested, and after 42 days they sent it to the National Institutes of Health to be tested on human volunteers.

After the project was reviewed by the FDA or the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, after 63 days, the first volunteer was injected with the vaccine, and later completed other studies, finally announcing on May 18 that the Defense had produced – in eight volunteers – amounts of antibodies similar to those produced by people who had already overcome natural infection with the new coronavirus.

The interesting thing about this new vaccine is that it does not use the virus in its final product.

Let’s see how.

Knowing that the virus enters the cell using those projections -like antennas- that it has on its surface, what the scientists have done is determine the structure of that antenna and have discovered that it is a protein called spike, which in Spanish could translate as stake or point.

Once they discovered that this protein is what allows the virus to enter cells, the researchers thought that it would be possible to stimulate the organism to develop antibodies to neutralize it and therefore prevent infection.

For that, they decoded a molecule called 1273 messenger RNA, which is a kind of instruction manual to make the spike protein and after purifying it, they injected it to the volunteers.

The defense cells of the volunteers took that 1273 messenger RNA and – having the instruction manual already – they began to manufacture the spike protein, which tricked the defense system, making it think that the body was being attacked by the complete virus, achieving the eight volunteers to produce neutralizing antibodies against the new coronavirus.

As we have seen, this virus has not been used in this vaccine, but a sequence of the virus, making it the body of the vaccinated person that produces both the stimulus (spike protein) and the antibodies that react against it.

Even more studies are missing to prove that this new type of vaccine will be useful, but scientists are so confident that it will work that they are already making plans to produce 1 billion doses per year.

