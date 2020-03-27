The spread of the coronavirus and the preventive measures that were taken for its spread caused various industries to drastically change their way of working. This also had a strong impact on the gaming sector, which hoped to have a year at the top of its lungs, given the launch of the new generation of consoles. In this context Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, issued a statement through the company’s blog, where he referred to this moment as “a unique challenge” for developers.

The gaming industry is shuffling the cards of what may be possible delays in their releases. From the east, both Nintendo how Sony They noted that there could be delays in the development and distribution of products, given the suspension of activities and quarantine that is being carried out in different countries. This symptom can also be seen in Microsoft, more precisely in the division Xbox, which, through its CEO, Phil Spencer, recognized that they prioritize the health of their work teams.

In this context, Matt Booty, head of the division Xbox Game Studios, issued a statement stating that they are “committed” to offering the community high quality games, in times where video games “connect people”.

In turn, Booty was in charge of expressing how the work of his division will continue, which works together with other developers that were bought by the company in recent years in search of exclusives: “Each studio faces unique challenges and restrictions that depend on your particular location. Many of our external partners are affected throughout the world in a similar way. “The person in charge of XGS also indicates that they are supporting so that” correct decisions “are made for each individual case.

However, it also indicates that one of the titles most affected in this situation is Halo Infinite, which is being developed by 343 industries. The manager says to contemplate the situation, which could worsen in the near future in the United States, the country in which said developer resides. However, he clarifies that they are taking the necessary measures to continue working remotely.

Since 343 industries They indicated how the dialogue with the mother company was: “Taking into account that safety is the most important thing during a stage like this, they gave us advice on working at home since then.” It should be noted that, according to the media Gamepot, a representative of Microsoft He told them that the title never had a confirmed release date, so there is no set change to its schedule. In turn, this person confirmed that it will appear during 2020.

It is worth noting that, in this context, the arrival of the company’s new platform, Xbox Series X does not appear to be affected. The company clarified days ago that everything continues as planned. Beyond this, there are many rumors that this will arrive with a limited number of units, like its competition, Playstation 5. Despite this possibility, there are still more than 7 months to go before they reach the market, so there are many cards left to play.

Although this already seems to be a gray enough panorama for the American company, other bad news recently came to their offices. AMD, the company in charge of manufacturing many components of the console, confirmed the theft of confidential data related to the next graphics card that will include the new platform for Microsoft. To calm the waters, the developer reported: “The stolen information is not part of our competitive core or its security. We do not know if the author owns any other AMD intellectual property. We are working alongside the law and other experts as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. ” Behind this fact is a hacker, who is asking for more than $ 100 million from the company.