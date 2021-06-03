How does the new electricity bill affect the recharge of an electric car?

On June 1, 2021, the new electricity bill in Spain. This is how most people know the 2.0 TD access electricity tariff that comes to replace the previous 2.0 and 2.1 among much controversy. The dichotomy comes because peak hours will have a higher cost than currently, while off-peak hours will be cheaper. In this way it is interesting to know when is the best time to recharge an electric car.

The main novelty of the new rate is that all users have the same access toll. Whereas before there were up to six access tolls (2.0A, 2.0DHA, 2.0DHS, 2.1A, 2.1DHA and 2.1DHS), now this expense represents around 41% of the bill and is used to cover the costs of access to the electrical network, it is unified. It also changes that they can be chosen two sections of electrical power, one for the peak period and one for the valley period.

The objective of the new tariff is to encourage electricity consumption to be lower in peak demand hours electricity and moves to other times when the transmission and distribution networks are less saturated. Some users were already taking advantage of that with their personalized rates, something that is also lost due to the mandatory hourly discrimination in three time slots of the new one. These are the Punta, Llano and Valle; that present notable differences in the cost of electricity.

Those who already had a tariff with hourly discrimination such as 2.0 DHA or 2.0 DHS will not notice so much difference, but the rest of the users they will have to adapt at the new rate so that your bill does not increase so much. Avoid peak hours (P1), which are 8 high-cost hours from Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A little more favorable to recharge in the 8 hours Llano (P2) that there are from Monday to Friday, distributed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to midnight.

When do I charge my electric with the new bill?

Although for users who want to recharge their electric car or plug-in hybrid at home it will be more beneficial do it in the valley hours (P3) are the remaining 8 hours from Monday to Friday, from 0 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 24 hours a day on weekends and holidays. Therefore, early mornings during the week would be the cheapest times to recharge, in addition to Saturdays and Sundays.

The truth is that recharging cars is one of the beneficiaries with the new electricity tariff. As charges are prolonged in time, most users already took advantage of the night to leave their vehicles charging, which is why they used to opt for DH rates. Before it was 6 hours valley, so there will be two more hours with the economic price and you can get more out of it. Unlike the controversial irons or washing machines at dawn, here you just have to plug it in or program it and go to sleep.