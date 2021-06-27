How does the Netflix Top 10 work? We tell you the details | Pixabay

On this occasion we will let you know how the Top 10 popularity of Netflix, and to be true it is not how you expected, so if you still do not know this data, keep reading to find out all the details behind it.

As you can see, when you search for content within the famous Netflix platform, lists with the Top 10 of the most popular appear.

However, contrary to what it implies, it is not about the most viewed, but about something much more different.

On other occasions, the main fear of Netflix has been made known, and no, it is not Disney +, HBO Max, or any other competitor.

It is what he calls decision fatigue that is based on the user getting tired of searching for content, and stop seeing the platform, until it ends up being deleted.

And the truth is that Netflix content is so extensive, and so many things are released every week, that many users are overwhelmed by making a decision.

It is for that reason that it tries to make things easier by offering different types of recommendations, Top 10, Most viewed series, and even a button to see anything at random.

That’s right, all this in order for the viewer to spend as little time as possible making a decision.

It should be noted that one of its filters that appear most frequently on the cover is the Top 10 in popularity, both for series and movies.

And honestly, the most obvious thing is to think that it is the most watched series or movies, however, it is not.

An interview was previously conducted with Mariam Braimah, Lead Product Designer for the Netflix TV app.

It is there where Mariam Braimah explains that the Top 10 of popularity are not the most watched series or movies, globally.

It reflects “personalized content that is also popular.”

That’s right, that is, they are very popular series or movies, but also, as if that were not enough, they adjust to your tastes.

A person who likes horror series will see more content of this type in the Top 10, while others who like romantic comedies will have a totally different Top 10.

In addition, the Netflix product designer justifies this customization because they found that people like to know what other people with similar tastes are seeing, and that is why they opt for this option.

Some users, what they really want to see is, ‘What is everyone seeing? Everyone is talking about the Queen’s Gambit. Damn, I want to participate in that action. ‘ So now, to complement the customization of the algorithm, we also highlight the popularity, “explains Todd Yellin, vice president of product for Netflix, at Vulture.

And well, in the end, it is about offering the viewer content that suits their tastes, since the famous Netflix platform knows that it is the one most likely to click the Play button.