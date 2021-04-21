How does the haze of the Sahara reach the Amazon?

04/21/2021 at 11:55 AM CEST

The presence of haze or African dust in the atmosphere is not something unique to Spain. Every year millions of tons of dust from the Sahara Desert are swirled in the atmosphere by the eastern trade winds and carried across the Atlantic, ending up in places like the Amazon, where they fertilize plant life. A study now reveals that the climate change will end up weakening this transport of dust in suspension.

In June 2020, a gigantic column of dust traveled from the Sahara across the Atlantic Ocean to reach North America. While this eye-catching column made all the headlines, NASA scientists, using a combination of satellite data and computer models, predict that these masses of African haze will shrink over the next century more than in the past 20,000 years, as a result of the climate change and the warming of the oceans.

The Sahara Desert has 9,200,000 square kilometers of arid land that stretches across the northern half of Africa, and is slightly smaller in size than the United States. More of 60 million tons of its mineral dust Nutrient-laden rises into the atmosphere each year, creating a massive layer of hot, dusty air that winds carry across the Atlantic to deliver those nutrients to the ocean and vegetation in South America and the Caribbean.

Recent NASA research describes the ripple effect that occurs between desert elements to develop these dust plumes. The process begins with temperature differences between the North and South Atlantic, followed by constant east-west winds blowing in this region, as well as a relatively high tropical band of rainfall located near the equator.

On this video you can see how the dust travels over the Atlantic.

The Sahara was not so dry before

“From ground and satellite observations, we see the variability of African dust,” said Tianle Yuan, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The peak of Saharan dust transport to the eastern side of the Americas occurred approximately 12,000 to 17,000 years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age. Then began the African Humid Period, during which the vast expanse of the desert was dotted with lakes, vegetation and human settlements. Increased humidity and plant life stabilized the soil and minimized dust plumes.

“The Sahara desert was relatively humid back then,” Yuan said. North African sediment cores off the coast and pollen records show that there was more rainfall and vegetation present. “The dust was much weirder,” he summed up.

Although dust transport has increased since then, the research team found that both natural processes and human activity are now driving Earth back to a minimum of dust, as the climate warms.

30% less airborne dust this century

With predicted global warming, the research team used model data from the Coupled Models Intercomparison Project 5 (CMIP5) that indicate at least a 30% reduction in dust activity in the Sahara from current levels for the next 20 to 50 years, and a continued decline thereafter.

“That minimum that humans experienced during the African Wet Period will probably now be exceeded, due to climate change,” Yuan said, referring to dust levels during the African Wet Period.

Sea surface temperatures directly influence wind speed, so when the North Atlantic warms relative to the South Atlantic, the trade winds that blow dust from east to west weaken. As a result, those slower winds pick up and carry less dust from the Sahara.

In addition to carrying less dust, the weakened winds also allow the constant band of rain that cuts through the tropics to drift north, dumping water over a larger part of the desert, moistening the dust and preventing it from being carried away.

Less airborne dust, which can reflect sunlight away from Earth’s surface like a parasol, means more sunlight and heat reaches the ocean, warming it even more. All of this creates a feedback loop of warm sea surface temperatures that leads to a reduction in dust. And this, in turn, contributes to additional warming, combining to influence climate, air quality, and the formation of storms and hurricanes.

From the Sahara to the Amazon

“Dust plays an important role in the Earth system,” said Hongbin Yu, an atmospheric researcher at Goddard. “A decrease in dust as the climate warms can have profound influences on a variety of phenomena, but these potential impacts can be good or bad.”

On its journey across the Atlantic, Saharan dust spreads into the ocean, feeding marine life and similarly plant life once it makes landfall. Minerals, such as iron and phosphorous in the dust, act as fertilizers for the Amazon rainforest, the largest and most biodiverse rainforest on Earth. The rains wash many of these valuable nutrients from the soil into the Amazon River basin, making nutrient delivery from Africa important for maintaining healthy vegetation.

Although the transport of African dust plays an important role in the genesis of soils and the sustenance of vegetation, Yu says that there are some negative effects, because increased nutrients can lead to harmful algal blooms off the Florida coast and dust-related coral reef diseases.

Residents in the Caribbean could see some benefits too, as less dust means better air quality. Breathing dust is particularly dangerous for children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

In fact, this threat prompted a team from NASA’s Applied Earth Sciences Program to develop an early warning system for Puerto Rico that now provides a three-day window of time before a Saharan dust storm hits. the island, giving doctors and public health officials time to prepare and work with meteorologists on air quality alerts.

