To achieve this, the coronavirus virus has to multiply its genetic material, which it does thanks to the enzyme polymerase.

When someone becomes infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the pathogen rapidly proliferates in the cells of the infected person. To do this, the virus has to multiply its genetic material, which consists of a single long strand of RNA.

This task is performed by the viral “copy machine”, the so-called polymerase –– enzyme capable of transcribing or replicating nucleic acids ––.

Researchers led by Patrick Cramer at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Göttingen, Germany, determined the 3D structure of the crown polymerase.

This now makes it possible to investigate how antiviral drugs work. like remdesivir, which blocks polymerase, and looking for new inhibitory substances.

“In view of the current pandemic, we wanted to help,” Max Planck director Cramer said. “We have extensive experience in the study of polymerases.” Therefore, it was obvious to scientists which project to choose.

“We were surprised to discover that the structure of the coronavirus polymerase is special: it differs from other structures that we have been investigating until now”Hauke ​​Hillen explained.

Coronavirus polymerase binds to RNA in the same way that is known from other types of viruses. However, this polymerase comprises an additional element with which it binds to RNA until it has copied the genetic material.

This is important for the coronavirus, as its genome consists of around 30,000 building blocks and is therefore particularly long, making copying a major challenge.

3D view of coronavirus polymerase. Genetic material (RNA) is represented in blue and red. Credit: Max Planck Society

HOW DOES THE CORONAVIRUS ATTACK LUNGS?

Understand how antivirals work

Knowing how coronavirus polymerase is constructed at the atomic scale opens up new possibilities for better understanding and fighting the pathogen.

Now, the next step for Cramer’s team is to investigate in detail how antiviral substances block the proliferation of coronavirus.

“Much research and hope is found in the drug remdesivir, which directly blocks polymerase. With the structure in question, it might be possible to optimize existing substances such as remdesivir and improve its effect. But we also want to look for new substances that can stop the polymerase virus »Cramer said.

The Göttingen researchers have already published their results in an online manuscript.

Corona polymerase with a magnification of 100 thousand times

The path to the three-dimensional structure of the polymerase crown was rocky. “First, we had to reconstruct the polymerase from three purified proteins. After some optimization, it was finally functional in the test tube “, Goran Kokic explained. “Only then could we study how it works.”

Then, the team examined the samples under the electron microscope with an increase of more than 100,000 times, and in the first disappointment it was established: “

“Although we took photos throughout the day for ten days and nights, we were unable to obtain detailed information on the structure”recalled Christian Dienemann, an expert in electron microscopy.

For his part, Dimitry Tegunov, a group data processing expert who also programmed the software to process large volumes of image data in a short time, said:

However, one sample looked different, somehow strange. Our first thought was to discard it. Fortunately, we didn’t: This sample, above all, provided us with the high-quality data we needed. ”

Photo of the team of researchers in charge of the project to learn how the coronavirus multiplies its genetic material. © Johannes Pauly / Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry

It also reads: