How does the cleaning and maintenance of motor vehicles and bicycles influence road safety?

04/12/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The road safety project “Con (vive) & rdquor ;, created by the inspiring content platform ‘Where is the limit?’ (WITL), promoted by BH Bikes and AutoBeltran – Mercedes-Benz, with the collaboration of Grupo DAS and Garmin, and the institutional support of the ACP, has just launched the third message that it will address throughout the year 2021: cleaning and maintenance of motor vehicles and bicycles.

It is a much more important issue than people realize. Today, there are two main reasons why we usually worry about the maintenance of a motor vehicle:

So that we do not get an unfavorable ITV, to try to make our vehicle last as long as possible.

However, we are not usually aware of a third pillar: security. And it is that the main purpose of the ITV is not to collect money, but precisely to ensure the good condition of the vehicles for their circulation and, thanks to this, to avoid accidents.

MAINTENANCE AND CLEANING OF MOTOR VEHICLES

When talking about maintenance and cleaning of motor vehicles, we must differentiate those aspects that are directly related to safety and others more focused on extending the useful life of the car.

Regarding safety, Guillem Sánchez, AutoBeltran – Mercedes-Benz service advisor, reminds us that the most important elements are:

Tires: they have direct contact with the road, so they must have the correct pressure so that the traction with the asphalt is adequate and the tire wear is uniform. The depth of the tread must be controlled, since a tire that is too worn does not repel water and we can suffer aquaplanning. Brake discs or pads: possibly the most important safety element and that most often wears out with the daily use of the vehicle. Having them in good condition can save our lives, while their wear and tear can cause a traffic accident. It is also important to check the brake fluid, and replace it every two years, although it will depend on the kilometers we do. Direction: a bad state of the direction of our vehicle can cause a collision, so it is advisable to check it periodically Seat belts: they must be in good condition to perform their function correctly Windshield wiper: a bad state of the tires the windshield wipers will make them useless in adverse weather conditions and, as a result, we will have visibility problems when driving on the road, causing a possible collision Headlights: having broken, dirty or low light output headlights will cause driving at night or in bad weather, our visibility is much lower and, therefore, increases the probability of suffering a collision.

Today, technology in the automotive sector has advanced a lot and it is the vehicles themselves that notify their driver, through the presence of illuminated buttons on the dashboard, when something is wrong. However, it is highly recommended to periodically go to official workshops to carry out proper maintenance of our vehicles according to the recommendations of each manufacturer.

MAINTENANCE AND CLEANING OF BICYCLES

In the case of bicycles, they are vehicles without a motor, which are not required to pass an ITV. However, the life of the cyclist is at stake every time he gets on his bike, so he himself should be responsible enough to carry out a proper cleaning and maintenance of his vehicle.

Ismael Esteban, professional MTB cyclist and representative of BH Bikes, tells us which aspects should be checked before riding and which ones when returning from the route:

What should you check before riding your bike?

Wheels: that the locks are tight, that the pressures are correct and there is no play Steering: check the steering for play (if any, tighten the steering until they disappear) Transmission: must be properly greased, lubricated and adjusted. Brakes: that do not rub and that have a good braking feel. Pedals: check that both the cleats and the pedals grip well.

What should be checked when returning from a bike ride?

To carry out a correct cleaning of the bicycle, follow these steps:

Add degreaser to the transmission, so that the product takes effect. Go over the frame with soap and water, avoiding as much as possible pressurized water, which can damage the bicycle. Clean the transmission with a stronger brush and remove the dirt on the chain with paper or a cloth other than the one used in the frame. Rinse everything well, avoiding the use of pressurized water. Dry the entire bicycle well, especially the holes and bolts to prevent oxidation. Lubricate the chain on dry.Adjust the gears well (if necessary) .Repeat the discs with specific products and a dry paper or cloth, to prevent the pads from being contaminated, losing braking effectiveness.

Periodically it is advisable to review …

Tighten the bolts (make sure they are tight). Check the chain and transmission for wear. Covers (and tubeless fluid). Brake pads and discs. Cleaning and lubrication of bearings (if possible by professionals).

VIRAL CHALLENGE ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

With the aim of raising awareness among the general public and making them participate, in a fun and friendly way, of the importance of carrying out proper cleaning and maintenance of their vehicles, ‘Where is the limit?’ has also launched a Challenge through social networks, in which they challenge people to repair a puncture of a bicycle tire in the shortest possible time. Among all the people who participate in this Challenge, WITL will raffle several products.