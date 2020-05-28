What happens in the brain when we consume too much sugar? Why do people love sugary foods and drinks so much? The answer is in your brain.

We love sweets. But excess sugar in our diets can lead to weight gain and obesity, type 2 diabetes, and tooth decay. We know we shouldn’t, but sometimes they are so hard to resist. It is as if our brain is connected to want these foods.

For now, we are all pretty aware that sugar is hidden in most processed foods, and we also know that we should probably reduce it.

But, What exactly is in sugar that makes it so addictive?

The following video from TED-Ed looks at the effect sugar has on our brains, and finally explains why you get tired of eating the same balanced food every day for a week, but you will never tire of eating chocolate.

To get started, We must first understand what sugar is.

Sugars are a class of carbohydrates found in all of our common foods and drinks. There are the usual suspects, such as glucose, fructose, and sucrose. But lactose, dextrose, and starch are also forms of sugar.

What happens when you have a bite of something sugary?

As the video explains, the first thing that happens is that the sweet taste receptors on the tongue turn on.

This sends a signal to the brain stem and to the cerebral cortex, which is the region that processes all our tastes. From there, the cerebral cortex signals the brain’s reward system through a series of chemical and electrical pathways, to basically answer a single subconscious question for your body: should you do that again?

So when you get that warm, fuzzy, satisfied feeling after eating a batch of homemade cookies, that’s your brain’s reward system that says, “Sure it is!”

When we eat foods with sugar (very sweet), the brain’s reward system, called the mesolimbic dopamine system, is activated. Image: Sharon McCutcheon

Food is not the only stimulant in this reward system: Sex, social contact, and drugs trigger it. And in small doses that is not bad. But when we have too much sugar, or consume it over a long period of time, just like drugs, it can cause an unfortunate series of events in our brain that lead to cravings, loss of control, and increased tolerance to sugar.

But let’s go back to that bite of sugar, because it doesn’t stop at activating the receptors on the tongue. From there, it travels to the stomach and intestine, where there are also sugar receptors.

These send signals to the brain when it is full, and also tell your body if it needs to make more insulin to regulate its blood sugar levels.

One of the main currencies of the reward system is dopamine, a well-known neurotransmitter that increases when we do things that we enjoy (for example, eating chocolate or having sex) and, if we get too much, it can trigger addiction, causing our bodies to crave plus.

Fortunately, sugar does not produce dopamine spikes as violently as drugs, but it does have a unique effect. And it’s one that explains why you can make an amazing meal on Sunday to eat for the rest of the week, and for Wednesday you can’t bear it, but you can eat the same sugary snack day after day without getting bored.

Watch the video for more information. And don’t worry, eating a piece of chocolate cake once in a while isn’t a big deal. It’s the daily sugar overdoses that should worry us the most.