Although it is hard for you to believe it, there is a relationship between the dust of the Sahara desert and tropical cyclone formation in Mexico. And not only that, it also influences their intensity.

An official statement from the National Disaster Prevention Center explains how it is that the world’s largest desert has an influence on the tropical cyclones that form in our country. According to the statement:

“The phenomenon we are talking about is a very dry and dust-laden mass of air that forms over the Sahara desert, mainly in the summer, and moves towards the Atlantic Ocean every three to five days. It can cover an area equivalent to that of the United States and extend vertically between 1,500 and 6,000 meters in height. And it has been traced to the Caribbean Sea, Central America and the Gulf of Mexico. Upon encountering a tropical cyclone, dust from the Sahara suppresses the cyclone’s updrafts, and the horizontal winds that carry it significantly change the direction of the wind in the environment. ”

Different studies considered by the National Disaster Prevention Center suggest that dust from the Sahara can reduce cloud formation and therefore there would be less chance of tropical cyclones developing in the Atlantic ocean.

Every year tropical cyclones arrive in Mexico, but although they can be dangerous and leave devastation in their wake, they also contribute water to agricultural activities, recharge aquifers and water dams increase their storage level that is used the rest of the year. .

As for the dust from the Sahara, it reaches our country in such small quantities that pose no danger to the population.