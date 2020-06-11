It is no secret that not getting enough sleep can cause weight gain, even if you are following a diet and exercise routine.

Not getting enough sleep (less than seven hours of sleep per night) can reduce and undo the benefits of a weight-loss diet, according to research published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

In the study, a group of dieters were put into different sleep times. When their bodies received adequate rest, half the weight they lost was fat. However, when they reduced sleep, the amount of fat lost was cut in half, even though they followed the same diet.

Furthermore, they felt significantly more hungry, were less satisfied after meals, and lacked the energy to exercise.

Overall, those on a sleep deprived diet experienced a reduction in 55% in fat loss compared to well rested counterparts.

Lack of sleep changes fat cells

Think about the last time you had a bad night’s sleep. How did you feel when you woke up? Exhausted. Stunned Confused. Maybe even a little grumpy?

Not only does your brain and body feel that way, so do fat cells. When the body is deprived of sleep, it suffers from “metabolic daze.”

The term was coined by researchers at the University of Chicago who analyzed what happened after just four days of poor sleep, something that commonly occurs during a busy week. One night late at work leads to two nights late at home, and the next thing you know, you have sleep debt.

But it’s only four nights How bad can it be? You may be able to cope well. After all, coffee works wonders. But the hormones that control fat cells don’t feel the same.

In just four days after sleep deprivation, the body’s ability to properly use insulin (a hormone produced by the pancreas, which is in charge of regulating the amount of glucose in the blood) is completely altered.

In fact, researchers at the University of Chicago found that insulin sensitivity decreased by more than 30%.

Here’s why that’s bad: When insulin works well, fat cells remove fatty acids and lipids from the bloodstream and prevent storage.

Finally, when insulin doesn’t work well and you have too much, insulin stores fat in all the wrong places, and that’s exactly how you get fat and suffer from diseases like diabetes.

Lack of rest makes you want food

Many people believe that hunger is related to will power and learning to control their stomach call, but that is wrong. Hunger is controlled by two hormones: leptin and ghrelin.

Leptin is a hormone that is produced in fat cells. The less leptin you make, the more your stomach will feel empty. The more ghrelin you produce, the more it will stimulate hunger and at the same time reduce the amount of calories you burn (your metabolism) and increase the amount of fat you store.

In other words, leptin and ghrelin must be controlled for successful weight loss, but poor sleep or poor sleep habits make it nearly impossible.

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that sleeping less than six hours triggers the area of ​​the brain that increases the need for food while depressing leptin and stimulating ghrelin.

If that’s not enough, scientists discovered exactly how sleep loss creates an internal battle that makes losing weight almost impossible.

When you don’t get enough sleep, your levels of cortisol increase. This is the stress hormone that is often associated with fat gain. Cortisol also activates reward centers in your brain that make you want food.

At the same time, loss of sleep causes the body to produce more ghrelin. A combination of high ghrelin and cortisol It closes off the areas of the brain that make you feel satisfied after a meal, which means you are hungry all the time, even if you just ate a big meal.

