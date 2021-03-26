White blood cells seen under a microscope. (Photo: iStock)

In HG Wells’s War of the Worlds, humans use their secret weapon to defeat beings from another planet who seek to eradicate them: their immune system developed over millions of years.

The immune system is with us from birth and helps us cope with the world. Since we are in an embryonic stage, the development of our innate defenses begins. As we grow, there are factors that are their enemies and prevent adequate defense.

How does our immune system work

The immune or immune system runs through our body. It is made up of tissues, cells, and molecules in the blood. Its activity defines the individual because it is capable of differentiating what is their own from what is foreign, such as viruses or bacteria.

This capacity defends the organism because it allows it to recognize the particular characteristics of each pathogen, characteristics that are called antigens, and that the immune system tries to destroy.

What are Antibodies?

The essential cells of the immune system are lymphocytes, while specific proteins take the name of antibodies. The primary lymphoid organs are: the red bone marrow and the thymus, while the secondary organs are the lymph nodes.

The immune system is individual and matures throughout the life of the organism as it acquires and develops its immune memory. A part of that memory is ancestral.

Innate and acquired

“The innate immunity They are the barriers that prevent harmful materials from entering the body. Coughs, tears, skin, gastric acid in our stomach and hairs in the nose are an important part of this innate immunity ”, he explains Jorge Yamamoto, endocrinologist doctor.

Before and after birth we begin to obtain acquired immunity, when our mother shares antibodies to us from the womb and then with breast milk, says Yamamoto. This strengthens our immune system to respond to infections. It is known as active immunity to our body’s response to viruses or bacteria.

Thanks to scientific advances, at birth we can also access other types of help for our immune system. It’s about the artificial active immunity and they are all vaccines that help us maintain health.

Ally against diseases

The vaccination it is a way to strengthen our immune system. “If you don’t get vaccinated and you get measles, it’s going to be extremely serious. If you get vaccinated and it gives you, it will only be three or four hives. The difference is in the immune response, in the way in which you trained your body to have defenses, ”says Yamamoto.

Other allies of your immune system are:

Do exercise. Breastfeeding. Balanced diet. Consumption of vitamins only prescribed by the doctor.

Just as an adequate defense system can be improved and maintained, there are other factors that prevent our body from responding to infections.

Enemies of the immune system

The chronic stress it is one of the enemies that change the way our immune system works. And it is different in each person. You can start by presenting yourself as a prepressure and aggravate.

“It is proven that the Lack of sleep and chronic stress can alter the response of the immune system “, indicates Alejandro Garza Alpirez, specialist in Immunology and Rheumatology of the Institute of Internal Medicine of the Hospital Zambrano Hellion TecSalud.

This situation is complicated because stress can be caused by different individual situations. “We generally see it in people with generalized anxiety states or depressive disorders. But it doesn’t have to become depression, it can be dysthymia”, Adds the specialist.

Treating chronic stress will prevent the body’s defenses from lowering. “Any general practitioner, family doctor or internist can see this. Stress has different triggers. For some it is that their boss is very strict, for someone else it is that the husband does not arrive home at eight o’clock at night ”, explains Garza.

Other factors that weaken the immune system include overweight and the obesity because they are states of inflammation. The way the body’s defenses work is to ride a inflammatory answer, so that people in these conditions can have a “overresponse”.

In addition, alcoholic drinks in excess can alter the immune system. Lack of physical activity is another factor in having a low immune response.

Defenses against Covid-19

Just as the body has its own mechanism for defending itself against external threats, over-response complicates relief. It is one of the situations that we see with a new virus like the one that causes SARS-CoV-2

“Imagine the immune system as an army who must defend the president. Defense cells are the soldiers who will defend you. If the soldiers use nuclear bombs against the attacker, they will take the president to the meeting, ”says Garza.

That is to say, the consequences of the over-response of the body can lead to death. Unfortunately, there is no way to avoid overresponse, as depends on each patient.

“There is no medicine that the patient can prescribe, there is no herb, there is no pussy. There is nothing to avoid this over immune response ”, points out the specialist of TecSalud.

However, the above factors such as having a good sleep routine, exercising, eating a balanced diet, avoiding being overweight, and moderating your alcohol intake are a good start.