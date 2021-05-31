How does motor vehicle and bicycle technology help save lives?

05/31/2021 at 12:38 PM CEST

The road safety project “With (live) & rdquor; , created by the inspiring content platform ‘Where is the limit?’ (WITL), promoted by BH Bikes and AutoBeltran – Mercedes-Benz, with the collaboration of Grupo DAS, Garmin, Nacex and X-Sauce and the institutional support of the ACP, has just launched the fourth message that it will deal with throughout the year 2021 : the passive safety of motor vehicles and bicycles.

Passive safety in motor vehicles

The human being is in constant evolution, and the case of the automobile sector was not going to be for less. Although in essence, a car from 50 years ago and a current one can be practically the same externally, the truth is that internally they have changed a lot, both technologically and in equipment, with the main objective of offering drivers comfort and ever-increasing security.

In what ways have cars changed in recent years?

The most significant changes of a vehicle from 50 years ago and a current one could be summarized as:

· Evolution of the drum braking system to the disc braking system.

· Remarkable improvement in terms of lighting, therefore, less visual fatigue.

Incorporation of power steering, has also improved the vehicle’s response to the driver’s reactions

· Modernization of seat belts. This advance is essential to reduce damage when suffering a collision.

· Creation of airbags to protect the members of the vehicle when suffering an accident.

Important Technologies Contained in Today’s Vehicles

Although most of the vehicles that circulate on our roads today already incorporate the aforementioned advances, there are some technologies (also useful and important) that we will find or not depending on the make, model or age of the vehicles. themselves, such as:

· Airbag for pedestrians: it is an external airbag that is detonated when colliding with a pedestrian.

Lane keeping assistant

· Fatigue detector, which alerts the driver that he is losing faculties and recommends a rest.

Speed ​​limiter: when the set speed is exceeded, the system will warn by an acoustic or visual signal

· Active Brake Assist: it can help avoid accidents with the vehicles in front and the pedestrians crossing the road or, at least, reduce their consequences.

· Forward collision warning system.

· Mirrors with light sensor, to avoid dazzling.

Blind spot detector

· Vision cameras, which allow a global vision of the vehicle.

Most advanced technologies from Mercedes-Benz

For Mercedes-Benz, technological advances are a fundamental pillar and, in this sense, in each new model they try to incorporate cutting-edge technologies, such as:

Head-up display, a system that projects information, such as speed or browser instructions,

Self-adjusting belts

Visual and audible warning when opening the doors

· Pre-safe system: the vehicle prepares for a possible accident, protecting its occupants and trying to minimize the damages derived from the collision.

Passive bicycle safety

In the field of bicycles there is less margin in terms of passive safety than in motor vehicles. However, we also see how it has evolved in recent years:

· Change from harrow to automatic pedals, notably improving the rider’s grip on the bicycle.

· Evolution of shoe brakes to disc brakes.

· Increasingly wide tires, which has improved stability and vibration absorption.

· More ergonomic geometries, for greater stability and reactivity.

Thus, bicycles are not developed solely with the needs of competition in mind, but also with the safety and comfort of average users.

Passive accessory safety

In addition to the safety of motor vehicles and bicycles, there are also enhancements to accessories to reduce distractions while driving:

· Control the screens of your Garmin from the levers of your electronic group.

· Garmin Varia-type devices, a rear-view radar that links to the cycle computer to warn the cyclist when a vehicle is approaching from behind.

Voice control for action cameras like GoPro

· Multimedia players and GPS with bluetooth to connect our devices and control them by voice or from the remote control.

