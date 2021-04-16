How Does Meditation Help You Manage Uncertainty? Video

Breathing management is essential to balance the functions of the human body and mind. In times of uncertainty, such as the one we live in, anxiety and psychosomatization are reported much more than before. So the model of self-care, meditation, and proper breathing can help navigate this moment. With Dr. Roberto Benzo, founder and director of the Mindful Breathing Lab at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, we discussed attitudes to the pandemic, the importance of silence, and experiments on breathing in times of crisis.