How does Lamborghini manage to have all its production of the year sold at this point?

The pandemic made 2020 an economic catastrophe for most. In companies in the automotive sector, the low sales levels They have forced them to tighten their belts in every way. However, now the light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel, with some manufacturers returning to their usual volumes. Lamborghini has already sold almost all its annual production of this 2021 when we barely passed the first semester.

The truth is that the Sant’Agata brand is a quite atypical case in which you have to place yourself. 2019 was a year of records for Lamborghini, because with the arrival of the Urus, it managed to double its sales, attracting a large percentage of new customers. In 2020 they had the goal of continuing to grow, but the virus slowed that escalation slightly. Despite the fact that they closed their factory for two months, they ended last year as the second best history, something that is not at all common among manufacturers.

As we said, the Lamborghini Urus is the key so that those numbers can be given. Last year, despite the pandemic, the 10,000th unit of the SUV left the factory, being the model that reached that figure faster. Now in 2021 the recovery is being exemplary and that is why they calculate that they have more than 10 months of their production capacity already sold. Deliveries have increased by almost 25% during the first quarter and it seems that the pace is going to be maintained, seeing the good results of the Urus and the launch of novelties such as the new Lamborghini Huracán STO.

And it seems that the future is also guaranteed for those of Sant’Agata, now that they have confirmed that they are going to enter fully into electrification. In order to 2024 there will be electrified versions of all the models in the range after an investment of 1,500 million euros. In fact, they will launch your first 100% electric in the second half of the decade, when they consider that it will be their right moment. This will allow them to maintain or even increase current sales levels, which are positioning them above other brands such as Ferrari or McLaren.

Source: Automotive News