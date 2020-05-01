Since March 1, the rent ceiling system has returned to Lille and the municipalities of Lomme and Hellemmes, until 2023. It has been in effect in Paris since last summer. We explain to you what it means concretely for you.

Limit the evolution of rents in so-called “tense” geographic areas. This is the objective set by the rent management system which was created under the Elan law. At present, only a few municipalities in France are testing the device experimentally until 2023. These are the cities of Paris, Lille, Lomme and Hellemmes. For them, reference rents are defined by prefectural decree. Do you live in Lille or Paris and want to know what this controversial device consists of? We answer all your questions.

The device returned last year. As in Lille, it had already been put in place under the Alur law in 2015. The administrative court had canceled it in 2017. But what is changing? Their lessor must now fix their rent according to a reference rent scale for any new lease, concluded or renewed since July 1, 2019. The rent is fixed by the Observatory of rents of the Parisian agglomeration (OLAP) for the 80 districts of the capital. The organization takes into account different criteria (year of construction of the building, type of housing, number of rooms, etc.). It determines three different rents: the reduced reference rent (30% lower than the reference rent), the reference rent and the increased reference rent (20% higher than the reference rent). For its part, the lessor must ensure that it does not exceed the increased reference rent.

The rent must also not be lower than the reduced reference rent. Are you a tenant and your lease is in progress? At any time, it is possible to initiate negotiations to review the amount of your rent down. If your lessor refuses, you can terminate your rental contract, by respecting the one month notice period. The lessor must respect the rent framework for the next tenant. As a reminder, the rent management system does not apply to the tacit renewal of the lease.

Can we simulate the supervision of rents in Paris?

Do you want to make sure that the amount of your rent in Paris is in the nails? Consult now the website of the Regional and Interdepartmental Direction of Accommodation and Housing (DRIHL) to make a simulation of the supervision of rents: http://www.referenceloyer.drihl.ile-de-france.developpement-durable.gouv.fr/.

In the search engine, indicate the number of main rooms in your home, the time of construction of your building and the type of rental. Enter your address. You then get the three reference rents, expressed in prices per square meter. Imagine that you are going to sign a rental contract for a two-room apartment in a building built between 1946 and 1970, furnished, located in the 34 Chaussée d’Antin district, in the 9th arrondissement of Paris. By performing a simulation of the rent framework, you get a reference rent reduced to 21.1 euros per square meter, a reference rent to 30.1 euros per square meter and a reference rent increased to 36.1 euros the square meter. If your apartment has a surface area of ​​35 square meters, the amount of your rent must therefore not exceed the reference rent increased to 1,263.5 euros. *

Since March 1, 2020, any lease concluded or renewed, including for shared accommodation and mobility leases, must now respect the rent ceiling system, and this, in order to guarantee “affordable housing for all”, argued socialist mayor Martine Aubry. “Are not concerned by the regulation of the rents: the dwellings agreed by the Anah, the dwellings subjected to the law of 1948, the dwellings HLM, and the hirings of tourism”, specifies one on the dedicated site. As in Paris, Lessors must respect the reference rent scale published by prefectural decree. The three rents (reduced, reference and increased) must imperatively be mentioned in the contract, at the risk of being exposed to sanctions (read below). Are you a landlord lessor or tenant and want to check that your rent is in the nails? You now have two sites at your disposal to make a simulation:

The website of the Departmental Directorate for Territories and the North Sea, here.

The site dedicated to rent management in Lille, here.

In both cases, you have access to a search engine in which you must indicate your address and the characteristics of your accommodation. If we take the example of a one-room apartment located in the heart of Lille, in sector 1, the reference rent is fixed at 17.3 euros per square meter. The increased rent is 20.8 euros and the lower rent is 12.1 euros.

The Elan law does not only provide for the experimental implementation of rent controls for five years for municipalities that wish to do so. Eshe also establishes sanctions:

Until 5,000 euros fine for a natural person

Up to 15,000 euros fine for a legal person.

As a reminder, these sanctions are not automatic. They are applied after appearing before a conciliation board. The lessor owner must now include the reference rents in the rental contract. If he fails to do so, the tenant has a period of one month to send him a formal notice. In the absence of a response, he has three months from the formal notice to seize the district court and obtain a reduction in his rent. For a lease renewal, the procedure is different. The lessor has six months to offer a new rent before the end of the lease. The tenant has five months to make an offer. In the absence of agreement, the tenant or the lessor can seize the commission of conciliation.

Do you notice that your rent exceeds the increased reference rent? There is an exception that allows the lessor to increase the amount of his rent: the rent supplement. This can be applied when the housing has characteristics relating to comfort or location for example. However, the law remains very vague on what this concept covers. It is assumed that the legislative text therefore alludes to the possible presence of a balcony, an extraordinary view of a monument in Paris, etc. As a reminder, the rent supplement can be applied only on the condition that the basic rent (charges excluded) is at the same level as the increased reference rent. The amount of the rent thus includes the basic rent and this famous supplement, which must be justified in the rental contract. Are you a tenant and do you feel that this supplement is not justified? It is possible to contest it via the conciliation commission, within three months after the signing of the lease.