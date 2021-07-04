How does it affect Lety Calderón that Juan Collado’s accounts are frozen?

This was accepted in a brief meeting with the press as he passed through the red carpet at the premiere of the play Sie7e. “In a way it does (it affects him) because I am absorbing a lot of expenses in which he used to support me and now no longer.”

Leticia He also accepted that even though he is in prison, Juan Collado she is aware of the children she had with her, Luciano Y Carlo, even economically. “In one way or another it is pending. Yes, he does not speak very often (with them), no, but it is pending. Right now, for example, I come from the dentist.

“They are doing a treatment to Luciano, they are fixing his teeth. I immediately sent him the budget a few days ago; He immediately sent me the money, said: ‘Of course’. It is pending of the passports; I tell him that I want to go vaccinate them and he tells me: ‘Count on it.’ In that sense, economically speaking, he has always been aware of them, “said the actress.