How does distance affect Wi-Fi speed? Proof

The distance, and the obstacles, can have a big impact on Wi-Fi speed, This is something that we have already told you on previous occasions. Those of you who read us daily also know that not all materials affect the same, and that interferences also play an important role.

In order to maximize Wi-Fi speed, avoid dead zones, and make it reach every corner of our home in an optimal way, it is necessary to use a good router and take maximum care of its placement. I understand that this is not always easy, especially when we want to connect certain devices or equipment to the router in a wired way, since in that case we will be limiting their placement to a specific room, but even in that situation, it is possible to achieve an optimal placement .

Today I want to talk to you about this issue again, but with a real perspective based on the speed of the Wi-Fi I have at home, starting from different locations so that you can better understand the impact that distance and obstacles can have, and so that you can see how variable Wi-Fi can be based on both aspects.

Wi-Fi speed – the difference from room to room can be huge

First of all we are going to see the keys to my Internet connection. I have contracted a 900 Gbps rate, based on symmetric fiber optics. By cable, as you can see, I receive an excellent speed, which confirms that I have a good service, But what about Wi-Fi? Let’s see it.







Located in the same room where I have the router, using an iPhone 8 Plus, and less than half a meter from the router, the speed I receive under Wi-Fi 5 is 525.13 Mbps. It is not bad at all, but the difference is considerable compared to what I receive with the wired connection. If I stand right next to the router, a few inches from it, the speed goes up to 595.15 Mbps.

When moving to a nearby room, located a few meters away, and with two thin walls in between, and a closed door, the speed is reduced to 238 Mbps. If I go to the living room, which is at a distance slightly greater than that room, and I leave the doors open, the speed that I register right where the TV is is 253.23 Mbps. In the bedroom, which is the furthest room, with two walls in between and the doors open, the speed is reduced to 64.74 Mbps. It is low, but sufficient for the little that I use the Internet in that location.

I do not have any dead zones, although I do not have the router placed in a central position due to the location of the room where my PC is connected to it by cable. To maximize the reach of the router, I placed it on top of the worktable, which is a little higher than normal, and is free of obstacles that may limit its reach.

I hope this has helped you to see that it is totally normal for the Wi-Fi speed to be reduced by half just by going from one room to another, and that You can improve performance by reducing obstacles, improving router placement, and leaving doors open.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!